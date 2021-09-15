CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crew member on set of Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg film seriously injured

Cover picture for the articleA crew member suffered serious injuries while working on the set of Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's upcoming Netflix film, Me Time. Around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, paramedics responded to 911 calls about a 38-year-old male who had fallen through a hole in an elevated platform at Netflix’s Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Times.

