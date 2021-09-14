Trick or Treat times scheduled in Mendota

MENDOTA – The Mendota City Council set Trick or Treat hours and approved several requests at its Sept. 7 regular meeting. There will be two opportunities for children to Trick or Treat in Mendota this year. The first will be on Friday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. at participating Mendota businesses throughout the community. The second date will be on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. Mendota residents who would like to participate in handing out treats to the children should turn on their porch light.