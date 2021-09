On August 16, 2021, an Officer from the Douglass Township Police Department was on patrol on Douglass Dr. when the vehicle in front of him made multiple traffic violations. The Officer initiated a traffic stop of that vehicle. The Officer made contact with the driver, and from that interaction suspected the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. The Officer had the driver complete standard field sobriety tests. The driver was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to central processing for further testing. Charges were filed on the driver for driving under the influence, highest rate, driving under the influence, general impairment, and failure to drive on the right side of the road.

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO