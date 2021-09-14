Remembering Daisy Mae

MENDOTA – Several new pet waste stations are in place at Lake Mendota and Lake Kakusha thanks to the efforts of Jeany Donovan and her fiancé Tyke Lopez. The young couple had spent many happy hours playing at the park with their beloved dog, Daisy Mae, but they noticed that people were not very good about picking up after their dogs. After Daisy Mae passed away this year, Donovan knew she wanted to do something special in her dog’s memory and came up with the idea of pet waste stations.