ABC13 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month!

Houston is one of the most diverse places in America and we enjoy celebrating all of the wonderful groups that make up our city! As we proudly observe Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 - October 15, ABC13 has partnered up with AARP Houston to highlight stories from our community that represent this unique culture.

Houston is home to countless stories that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. From the food and music, to the art and history. ABC13 is proud to be part of a community that holds to pioneers, unique talents and wonderful places paying tribute to this special time, when we recognize this amazing culture.

Casa Ramirez Folkart Gallery promotes and celebrates the rich and vibrant Latino culture. Not a gallery in the usual sense, the shop more resembles a Mexican market. Work by local and state artists are displayed along with popular folkart and crafts from Mexico, books and a variety of items. This is the place to go to learn and experience Dia De Los Muertos, with countless pieces and shrines devoted to the unique holiday!

Hispanic culture is full of folklore and stories that get passed from generation to generation. Part of this tradition are scary stories of mythical monsters usually told to get children to behave. These include tales of La Llorona (the crying women) or Chupacabra (the blood sucking beast). These cultural legends are just a few pieces that make Hispanic Heritage so unique and interesting.

A talented musical act from Houston is taking the Norteño music world by storm. Siblings Yaxeni, Ricardo, and Ailyn Rivera, are behind the group Los Luzeros De Rioverde. Despite their young age, these young performers from Houston have already released three albums and perform across the country. But their rise to fame started with social media. Watch more about their story below!

Did you know Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States? Or, that just five States are home to 2/3 of the Hispanic population in the US? Find more facts about Hispanic Heritage.