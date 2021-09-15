CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Netpack Italy installs Nilpeter FA-Line

labelandnarrowweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetpack, a part of Sorma Group, has acquired a Nilpeter FA-Line for the company facility in Cesena in northern Italy. “The new press has considerably exceeded our expectations. We have introduced a lean process for job-change, which has resulted in a remarkable reduction of waste and time spent. The new generation UV-lamp has added efficiency and reduced our power consumption, limiting emissions, which is part of our company policy," says Giorgini Mariano, production manager of Netpack Italy.

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
labelandnarrowweb.com

First Bobst digital label press installed in France

Nord Technique Etiquetage (NTE) – a family-owned company based near Lille, with 35 years of experience in label manufacturing – has become the first company in France to install a Bobst digital label press, the Mouvent LB702-UV. It is the second investment in a Bobst machine for the company, after they purchased a Bobst M4 inline flexo press in 2016. The investment in digital printing is in response to an increased demand for shorter to medium length runs.
BUSINESS
power-technology.com

Bisaccia Substation, Italy

Bisaccia Substation is a 380kV substation located in Bisaccia, Avellino, Italy. The Bisaccia Substation project’s construction has begun in 2020. The works are expected to be commissioned in 2021. Bisaccia Substation project, which is a new substation, will be operated by Terna. The designed voltage level of the substation is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
labelandnarrowweb.com

Chile's AMF Etiquetas adds Nilpeter FA-17

AMF Etiquetas of Santiago de Chile has acquired a new Nilpeter FA-17 to increase capacity, cover new markets, and develop more efficient and sustainable products. This is AMF’s third Nilpeter press, already running an FA-3300 and an MO-4. The new 8-color FA-17 features a solvent flexo unit, two FP-4 units for hot stamping, a silk screen unit, de- and re-lamination, turn bar, lamination unit, die-cutter, and sheeter, to name a few of the special features.
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

Montecorvino – Avellino Nord Line, Italy

Montecorvino – Avellino Nord Line is a 380kV overhead line from Montecorvino, Campania, Italy, to Avellino, Campania, Italy. The project, which is currently under construction, is expected to be commissioned in 2021. Montecorvino – Avellino Nord Line is an overhead line that will be operated by Terna. The line will...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netpack Italy#Sorma Group#The Nilpeter Fa Line#Italian
franklinis.com

Made In Italy

Verderame is a name created by two friends from Modena, Italy, Manuela and Laura, for their new boutique in Franklin, Tennessee. “Verderame is a unique shade of green,” says Laura. In Italian, “verde” means green and “rame” means copper. Their dresses, jewelry, bags and other pieces are just as unique and 100% Italian made.
FRANKLIN, TN
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

This travel influencer bought a second condo in Detroit for $44,000 in cash — and spent $52,000 renovating it during the pandemic

In October 2019, Jessica Nabongo added a major accomplishment to her resume: She became the first documented Black woman to travel to every country in the world. Then the pandemic hit, and her globetrotting lifestyle came to a screeching halt. For the first time in a decade, the travel photographer and influencer behind the site Catch Me If You Can spent two months uninterrupted at home in Detroit, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Aldi to trial first checkout-free supermarket

Aldi is trialling its first checkout-free store to allow customers to shop at the supermarket and exit without the need to pay at a till.The discount supermarket chain said the store is in London but declined to give further details of the location of the trial site.It said shoppers will scan a smartphone app to enter the store and can then pick up their shopping and walk out the store.Technology in the stores will track the items picked up, before sending shoppers an email receipt and charging them automatically using their chosen payment method.The trial comes after Amazon opened a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Unveils UK Joint Venture

The San Francisco clothing company is making good on the asset-light European strategy it announced last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sunset.com

The Future of Farmstays: Agritourism Gets a Brand New Look in California

At Sagra’s pastoral locations, glamping meets sustainability across the West. At Stemple Creek Ranch in West Marin, white safari tents and modular cabins sit clustered next to an edible garden in a dell ringed with wildflowers. Farm-to-table meals are grilled over a fire fueled with fallen oak. Guests learn the inner workings of the ranch by day, eat food cooked by Michelin-pedigreed chefs by night, and doze off reading about ecology in their well-appointed tents. Welcome to the future of agritourism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

Self-sustaining solar house on wheels wants to soak up the Sun

The creators of a new “self-sustaining house on wheels” are hoping their strange-looking project will help spark interest in solar vehicles. The vehicle, called the Stella Vita, was made by Eindhoven University of Technology students. Solar Team Eindhoven's 22 members previously created a smaller solar-powered family car called the Stella...
CARS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Resource Label Group set to acquire StickerGiant

Resource Label Group, a full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the label and packaging industry, has announced the signing of a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Colorado-based StickerGiant.com, Inc. Closing of the acquisition is expected to be completed within 30 days, pending regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

How to install a GPU backplate

A graphics card is essential when building a PC. While some GPUs come with backplates, many GPUs don’t. Because the printed circuit board (PCB) on a GPU, in this case, is exposed, many people install a backplate to cover it up. This can help with keeping the PCB safe from dust. Installing a GPU backplate makes cleaning your graphics card much easier. Not to mention that when you look into your computer case, it’s more pleasing to see clean and consistent lines and colors.
COMPUTERS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Rotocontrol appoints new partner for Austria and Switzerland

Rotocontrol has appointed inkjet specialist MCA PRO as its new partner for Austria and Switzerland. MCA PRO will provide sales and service support for the Rotocontrol product range in the areas of label finishing, high-volume hybrid solutions and the Ecoline range of cost-effective finishing machines. By combining Rotocontrol equipment with...
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Premium Wine Group Installs New High-Speed Bottling Line and Is First Winery in US to Utilize BioGill® Wastewater Treatment Technology

MATTITUCK, NY – September 15, 2021 – Premium Wine Group, a 30,000 square foot custom crush and co-packing facility located 80 miles from New York City, announces the installation of two major pieces of equipment aimed at increasing the winery’s sustainability and capacity. Developed in Australia, BioGill® is an advanced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Field & Stream

How to Install a Fish Finder

Modern fish finders offer a lot of features in a user-friendly interface to help increase angler’s success. In fact, the hardest part of using the latest fish finders is installation. Advanced side-scan and liveview sonar using larger transducers require special consideration. To get the best results, learning how to install a fish finder is the first step in harnessing the power of most modern electronics.
HOBBIES
labelandnarrowweb.com

Sun Chemical to increase prices in North America

Sun Chemical will increase prices across its entire portfolio of publication, packaging and commercial sheetfed inks, coatings, and adhesives in North America, effective immediately. The inflationary cost trends in raw materials used within the ink industry have continued to accelerate throughout the course of the year. In addition to the...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Petrol Station Mirrored Installations

Wandler, a Dutch leather goods brand, transformed an abandoned petrol station in Amsterdam for its latest capsule launch. The brand created a mirrored installation out of the abandoned structure to showcase its pre-fall 2021 capsule collection. The collection was presented on September 1st in the Amsterdam-Noord area for Amsterdam Fashion Week.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy