Netpack Italy installs Nilpeter FA-Line
Netpack, a part of Sorma Group, has acquired a Nilpeter FA-Line for the company facility in Cesena in northern Italy. “The new press has considerably exceeded our expectations. We have introduced a lean process for job-change, which has resulted in a remarkable reduction of waste and time spent. The new generation UV-lamp has added efficiency and reduced our power consumption, limiting emissions, which is part of our company policy," says Giorgini Mariano, production manager of Netpack Italy.www.labelandnarrowweb.com
