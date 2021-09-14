New capital program aimed at revitalizing main streets in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois has a new economic recovery program aimed at revitalizing commercial corridors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a $50 million capitol program designed to spur investments in main street areas statewide. The latest installment of the Rebuild Illinois capitol program will leverage funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide grants for construction, repair and modernization of public infrastructure and amenities.mendotareporter.com
Comments / 0