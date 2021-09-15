CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Lieutenant Promotion

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Susquehanna Regional Police would like to announce the promotion of Detective Jeff Sosnoski to Lieutenant Jeff Sosnoski. Lt. Sosnoski has been an Officer with SRPD since November of 1999. He has served as a Patrol Officer and Detective during this span. He is a current member of the Lancaster County Forensics Unit. Lt. Sosnoski will now be responsible for the entire police department (second only to Chief Hall) and is committed to serving our community with integrity and class as he has done for well over two decades. We are proud to have Jeff Sosnoski as our Lieutenant.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenant#Srpd

Comments / 0

Community Policy