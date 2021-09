One of our favorite things is when a brand new IP comes out of nowhere with a surprise announcement. That’s exactly how this new game, for now simply known as Project Magnum, was unveiled. With no warning, this new trailer introduced us to the basic concepts of this upcoming title from Korean developer NAT Games, which has been around since 2013. This is its first major, high-budget console offering, however. Based on this short teaser, a lot of high expectations have already been set for this game that still doesn’t even have an official title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO