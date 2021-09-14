CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Solar farm agreements discussed

 6 days ago

The Hopkins County commissioner’s court met Monday morning to discuss items such as utility easements, a reinvestment zone for Stampede Solar, a solar farm that will be based in Saltillo, contract renewals for SAVNS and Juvenile Services by and between ATCOG, 381 agreements with J.B. Weld, Pine Forest Solar I, Pine Forest Hybrid I and an inter-local agreement between the city of Sulphur Springs Fire Department, Hopkins County Fire Department and Hopkins County EMS District.

