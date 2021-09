Among many other gifts, retirement offers opportunities to move away from risky, unhealthy or stressful work and move toward a more relaxed and healthier lifestyle. However, this is an earned benefit requiring planning, goal setting, decision making, and a good transition from the weighty work of full employment and raising a family to the next phase of life. It must be said that the challenge is even bigger for persons undergoing forced retirement or taking on the responsibilities of those who are raising young relatives late in life.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO