Hancock, MI

Growth at Finlandia, largest incoming class in five years

Daily Mining Gazette
 5 days ago

This fall, Finlandia University’s overall enrollment grew by six percent with the on-campus student population increasing by nine percent. This full-time-equivalent growth brought 25 more students to campus than in fall 2020, giving Finlandia an enrollment of 430. The fall 2021 incoming class is the largest since 2016 with Finlandia’s International School of Business realizing an all-time high of 137 degree-seeking majors. Nearly 70 percent of Finlandia’s fall 2021 student body is from Michigan and the Upper Great Lakes region and 24 percent are students of color.

