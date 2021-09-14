On defense of the unvaccinated

In light of the surge in coronavirus infections, perhaps it is time to reexamine the way health care is allocated to individuals in need of emergency treatment. We have a vaccine that provides protection against covid-19. We have masks and social distancing to further protect us. People may choose not to receive the vaccine, and that is their right and their choice. But why do hospitals give priority to nonvaccinated individuals at the expense of vaccinated ones for emergency care? How many people have postponed surgeries because people with the coronavirus are tying up beds? Is it fair to ask individuals who got vaccinated to put their health on hold until the number of coronavirus infections decreases? Cancer, coronary artery disease and diabetes don’t just cure themselves because there are no open hospital beds. These diseases progress and, without timely treatment, get worse.

