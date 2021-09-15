CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR lifts its recommendation for Indiana residents to refrain from feeding birds in all counties

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA – Residents throughout Indiana may again put out their bird feeders if they are comfortable doing so and are not observing sick or dead birds in their yard. Department of Natural Resource biologists recommends seed and suet feeders be cleaned at least once every two weeks by scrubbing feeders with soap and water, followed by a short soak in a 10% bleach solution to keep birds healthy and limit the spread of disease. Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly.

