CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Live with the Mayor and the Manager

indiantrail.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Friday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m., the Town of Indian Trail is hosting the next Facebook Livestream Event with Mayor Michael Alvarez and Town Manager Mike McLaurin. To tune in, visit the Town’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IndianTrail. This month’s Facebook Live will focus on road maintenance and projects in...

www.indiantrail.org

Comments / 0

Related
wrde.com

Beebe Healthcare to Provide COVID-19 Update in Facebook Live Virtual Town Hall

LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 virtual town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5-6 p.m. Dr. David A. Tam, MD, president & CEO of BEEBE, and Dr. Bill Chasanov, Beebe’s COVID-19 Response Medical Director, will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations, and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
LEWES, DE
newjerseyhills.com

(VIDEO) Clinton Mayor Janice Kovach honors lives lost on September 11, in Afghanistan

CLINTON — Mayor Janice Kovach honored those lost during the September 11, 2001 World Trade Center attacks, those who lost their lives in Afghanistan, and resident Bob Cutter at the Wednesday, Sept. 8, Town Council meeting. “We would like to honor all of the families impacted by September 11th, and...
BBC

Black Lives Matter: Ex-mayor reprimand for 'monkeys' comparison

A former town mayor has been given a reprimand following a Facebook post comparing Black Lives Matter protesters to monkeys jumping on cars. Peter Kraus resigned from Pembroke Dock Town Council in June 2020 after the post. Pembrokeshire council's standards committee found the images published could have been construed as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Live#Town
harrisburgpa.gov

The City of Harrisburg Announces New Facebook Live Show, Spotlight HBG

HARRISBURG – The City of Harrisburg is producing a new show, Spotlight HBG on Facebook Live Fridays at Noon with Mayor Papenfuse. The show’s first guest is Ana White, the new Director of Community Relations and Engagement within the Police Department’s Community Services Division. Tune in this Friday to learn about her and her role with the City.
alaskareporter.com

Mayor Bronson appoints new health director and real estate manager for Anchorage

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today named Joe Gerace as the director of the Municipality of Anchorage Health Department. Gerace has more than 38 years’ experience in emergency service delivery and more than 20 years’ experience working in disaster response. He has worked as a firefighter, paramedic, red cross disaster responder, and as a medical detachment commander for the Alaska National Guard and the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management during the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County School District hosting Facebook Live with Dr. Ken Savage at noon Wednesday

Dr. Ken Savage, interim superintendent of the School District of Lee County, is holding a Facebook Live Wednesday at noon, during which he will answer questions submitted by parents. LCSD says this is to “continue an open dialogue with our families.” Questions for Savage can be submitted to FacebookLive@leeschools.net. The...
San Francisco Chronicle

Vallejo mayor warns prospective city-manager candidates about 'involved' nature of residents

Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell issued an online statement Thursday regarding the city’s search for a city manager, but the message raised eyebrows among community members for its assertion that candidates not be put off by the “involved” nature of the city’s residents. “Any qualified candidate will do their due diligence...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
CBS LA

New Law Would Allow California Homeowners To Build More Housing On Their Properties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law this week that will allow homeowners across the state to build more housing on the land they own. Planned Desert Community In lancaster California, USA. (Photo by Sam Lafoca/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) The law is aimed at easing the housing crisis in California by streamlining the permit process, increasing density and diversity in neighborhoods, and making housing more affordable near major employment hubs. Most of California’s cities and towns have been zoned as “single-family home,” stipulating that only one housing unit could be built on the lot, for decades. The new legislation, SB 9, facilitates the process for homeowners to build a duplex or split their current residential lot in order to add units on their existing properties. It’s “an opportunity for our neighbors to be able to create housing for other neighbors, or even their own family members,” said State Sen. Lena Gonzalez of Long Beach, who co-authored the bill. A UC Berkeley study has found the law could allow up to 400,000 homeowners to add units to their property. Critics of the law, however, say the new law gives developers too much control and allows homeowners to change the character of a neighborhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Watch Live: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to Deliver 2022 Budget Address Monday

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to deliver her 2022 budget address during Monday's City Council meeting, where she is reportedly expected to announce an increase in city's property tax levy. The Chicago Sun-Times, citing influential city aldermen, reported Lightfoot will announce in her address a $76.5 million increase in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Waste Management ‘strong-arming’ city in garbage contract talks, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a state of emergency over its garbage collections, as negotiations with Waste Management have hit a snag. The city was in talks with the firm to continue garbage pickup after the city council twice voted down the mayor’s proposal to bring on FCC Environmental Services to take over the service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy