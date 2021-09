Kenny Rogers established himself as a legendary country music singer. Check out this quick Kenny Rogers bio and more facts here!. Kenny Rogers, born in Houston, Texas with six siblings, was brought up in a country home. On his birth certificate, his full name is Kenneth Donald Rogers, but his family often called him Kenneth Ray while he was growing up. Though his family was poor, he decided he wanted to pursue music by the time he was in high school. He saved up to buy his first guitar. Learn more through the Kenny Rogers bio below!

