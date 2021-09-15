Sternwheelers gather for Riverfest

Sternwheelers have gathered at Point Park in Parkersburg in preparation for the upcoming Riverfest. Canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returns this weekend with an abbreviated slate, according to organizer Scot Heckert. The national anthem will be played just before 7 p.m. Friday, with the Midnight Outlaws taking the amphitheater stage from 7-11 p.m. Band of Brothers will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and food will be available for sale.