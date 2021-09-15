CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Sternwheelers gather for Riverfest

Marietta Times
 5 days ago

Sternwheelers have gathered at Point Park in Parkersburg in preparation for the upcoming Riverfest. Canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returns this weekend with an abbreviated slate, according to organizer Scot Heckert. The national anthem will be played just before 7 p.m. Friday, with the Midnight Outlaws taking the amphitheater stage from 7-11 p.m. Band of Brothers will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and food will be available for sale.

www.mariettatimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Society
City
Parkersburg, WV
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Band Of Brothers

Comments / 0

Community Policy