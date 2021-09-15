Death Notice – Krystal Cloyd

Krystal Cloyd, 42, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away August 14, 2021 at her home. There will be no services at this time. Krystal was born September 20, 1978, in Tribune, Kansas, to Gary Cloyd and Susan Eckels Cloyd. Survivors include her parents; children, Jahala Meyer (Adam) of Warrensburg, Missouri, Logan Pickett (Justice) of Hannibal, Dylan Bailey of Hannibal, Dalton Bailey of Frankford, Missouri, Landen Bailey of Hannibal, Jasper Bailey of Hannibal, and Elnora "Elly" Augusta Hamlin of Hannibal; brothers, Shannon Cloyd (Corinne) of Santa Cruz, California and Robert Cloyd (Laura) of Hannibal; and sisters, Tabitha A. Cloyd of Queen Creek, Arizona and Shelby Broxon of New Jersey. She is also survived by one grandchild, Dorian Meyer of Warrensburg, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.