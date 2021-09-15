Structures of signaling complexes of lipid receptors S1PR1 and S1PR5 reveal mechanisms of activation and drug recognition

This study investigated the role of dietary prebiotic mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), and probiotic Bifidobacterium bifidum (BFD) in lipid metabolism, deposition, and consequent health indices in broiler chicken. The supplementation of 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed resulted in downregulation of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase, fatty acid synthase, sterolregulatory element binding protein-1, and apolipoprotein B100; and up-regulation of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor-α AMP-activated protein kinase α-1, and stearoyl CoA (∆9) desaturase-1 hepatic expression in broiler chicken. The birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed depicted lower body fat percentage, palmitic acid, stearic acid, and saturated fatty acid contents, whereas, higher palmitoleic acid, oleic acid, and MUFA contents were observed. The ∆9-desaturase indices of chicken meat have shown higher values; and elongase index (only thigh) and thioesterase index have shown lower values in birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed. The meat health indices such as Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA)/Saturated fatty acids (SFA) ratio, Mono-saturated fatty acids (MUFA)/SFA ratio, unsaturated fatty acids (UFA)/SFA ratio, hypocholesterolemic/hypercholesterolemic fatty acid ratio, saturation index, atherogenic index, thrombogenic index, and hypercholesterolemic fatty acid content were positively improved in birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed. Similarly, the birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed have shown lower serum triglyceride and total cholesterol levels along with higher high density levels and improved serum health indices cardiac risk ratio, atherogenic coefficient, and, atherogenic index of plasma.
