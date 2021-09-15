CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structures of signaling complexes of lipid receptors S1PR1 and S1PR5 reveal mechanisms of activation and drug recognition

By Yuan Yuan
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is an important bioactive lipid molecule in cell membrane metabolism and binds to G protein-coupled S1P receptors (S1PRs) to regulate embryonic development, physiological homeostasis, and pathogenic processes in various organs. S1PRs are lipid-sensing receptors and are therapeutic targets for drug development, including potential treatment of COVID-19. Herein, we present five cryo-electron microscopy structures of S1PRs bound to diverse drug agonists and the heterotrimeric Gi protein. Our structural and functional assays demonstrate the different binding modes of chemically distinct agonists of S1PRs, reveal the mechanical switch that activates these receptors, and provide a framework for understanding ligand selectivity and G protein coupling.

Nature.com

Mitochondrial dysfunction induces radioresistance in colorectal cancer by activating [Ca]-PDP1-PDH-histone acetylation retrograde signaling

Mitochondrial retrograde signaling (mito-RTG) triggered by mitochondrial dysfunction plays a potential role in regulating tumor metabolic reprogramming and cellular sensitivity to radiation. Our previous studies showed phos-pyruvate dehydrogenase (p-PDH) and PDK1, which involved in aerobic glycolysis, were positively correlated with radioresistance, but how they initiate and work in the mito-RTG pathway is still unknown. Our further genomics analysis revealed that complex I components were widely downregulated in mitochondrial dysfunction model. In the present study, high expression of p-PDH was found in the complex I deficient cells and induced radioresistance. Mechanistically, complex I defects led to a decreased PDH both in cytoplasm and nucleus through [Ca2+]m-PDP1-PDH axis, and decreased PDH in nucleus promote DNA damage repair (DDR) response via reducing histone acetylation. Meanwhile, NDUFS1 (an important component of the complex I) overexpression could enhance the complex I activity, reverse glycolysis and resensitize cancer cells to radiation in vivo and in vitro. Furthermore, low NDUFS1 and PDH expression were validated to be correlated with poor tumor regression grading (TRG) in local advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) patients underwent neoadjuvant radiotherapy. Here, we propose that the [Ca2+]m-PDP1-PDH-histone acetylation retrograde signaling activated by mitochondrial complex I defects contribute to cancer cell radioresistance, which provides new insight in the understanding of the mito-RTG. For the first time, we reveal that NDUFS1 could be served as a promising predictor of radiosensitivity and modification of complex I function may improve clinical benefits of radiotherapy in CRC.
CANCER
chemistryworld.com

Overreliance on cryocooled protein structures may compromise computational structure-based drug design

Temperature can severely influence the conformational state and ligand binding properties of a protein, new research shows. Consequently, computational modelling based solely on cryogenic structural data may produce misleading results. Nearly all crystallographic datasets collected for determining protein structures are obtained at cryogenic temperatures. The protein crystals are cryocooled with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural engineering of chimeric antigen receptors targeting HLA-restricted neoantigens

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells have emerged as a promising class of therapeutic agents, generating remarkable responses in the clinic for a subset of human cancers. One major challenge precluding the wider implementation of CAR therapy is the paucity of tumor-specific antigens. Here, we describe the development of a CAR targeting the tumor-specific isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) with R140Q mutation presented on the cell surface in complex with a common human leukocyte antigen allele, HLA-B*07:02. Engineering of the hinge domain of the CAR, as well as crystal structure-guided optimization of the IDH2R140Q-HLA-B*07:02-targeting moiety, enhances the sensitivity and specificity of CARs to enable targeting of this HLA-restricted neoantigen. This approach thus holds promise for the development and optimization of immunotherapies specific to other cancer driver mutations that are difficult to target by conventional means.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nanopore sequencing and de novo assembly of a misidentified Camelpox vaccine reveals putative epigenetic modifications and alternate protein signal peptides

DNA viruses can exploit host cellular epigenetic processes to their advantage; however, the epigenome status of most DNA viruses remains undetermined. Third generation sequencing technologies allow for the identification of modified nucleotides from sequencing experiments without specialized sample preparation, permitting the detection of non-canonical epigenetic modifications that may distinguish viral nucleic acid from that of their host, thus identifying attractive targets for advanced therapeutics and diagnostics. We present a novel nanopore de novo assembly pipeline used to assemble a misidentified Camelpox vaccine. Two confirmed deletions of this vaccine strain in comparison to the closely related Vaccinia virus strain modified vaccinia Ankara make it one of the smallest non-vector derived orthopoxvirus genomes to be reported. Annotation of the assembly revealed a previously unreported signal peptide at the start of protein A38 and several predicted signal peptides that were found to differ from those previously described. Putative epigenetic modifications around various motifs have been identified and the assembly confirmed previous work showing the vaccine genome to most closely resemble that of Vaccinia virus strain Modified Vaccinia Ankara. The pipeline may be used for other DNA viruses, increasing the understanding of DNA virus evolution, virulence, host preference, and epigenomics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cryo-EM structures of hIAPP fibrils seeded by patient-extracted fibrils reveal new polymorphs and conserved fibril cores

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volume 28, pages 724–730 (2021)Cite this article. Amyloidosis of human islet amyloid polypeptide (hIAPP) is a pathological hallmark of type II diabetes (T2D), an epidemic afflicting nearly 10% of the world’s population. To visualize disease-relevant hIAPP fibrils, we extracted amyloid fibrils from islet cells of a T2D donor and amplified their quantity by seeding synthetic hIAPP. Cryo-EM studies revealed four fibril polymorphic atomic structures. Their resemblance to four unseeded hIAPP fibrils varies from nearly identical (TW3) to non-existent (TW2). The diverse repertoire of hIAPP polymorphs appears to arise from three distinct protofilament cores entwined in different combinations. The structural distinctiveness of TW1, TW2 and TW4 suggests they may be faithful replications of the pathogenic seeds. If so, the structures determined here provide the most direct view yet of hIAPP amyloid fibrils formed during T2D.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hepatic transcriptome analysis reveals altered lipid metabolism and consequent health indices in chicken supplemented with dietary Bifidobacterium bifidum and mannan-oligosaccharides

This study investigated the role of dietary prebiotic mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), and probiotic Bifidobacterium bifidum (BFD) in lipid metabolism, deposition, and consequent health indices in broiler chicken. The supplementation of 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed resulted in downregulation of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase, fatty acid synthase, sterolregulatory element binding protein-1, and apolipoprotein B100; and up-regulation of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor-α AMP-activated protein kinase α-1, and stearoyl CoA (∆9) desaturase-1 hepatic expression in broiler chicken. The birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed depicted lower body fat percentage, palmitic acid, stearic acid, and saturated fatty acid contents, whereas, higher palmitoleic acid, oleic acid, and MUFA contents were observed. The ∆9-desaturase indices of chicken meat have shown higher values; and elongase index (only thigh) and thioesterase index have shown lower values in birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed. The meat health indices such as Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA)/Saturated fatty acids (SFA) ratio, Mono-saturated fatty acids (MUFA)/SFA ratio, unsaturated fatty acids (UFA)/SFA ratio, hypocholesterolemic/hypercholesterolemic fatty acid ratio, saturation index, atherogenic index, thrombogenic index, and hypercholesterolemic fatty acid content were positively improved in birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed. Similarly, the birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed have shown lower serum triglyceride and total cholesterol levels along with higher high density levels and improved serum health indices cardiac risk ratio, atherogenic coefficient, and, atherogenic index of plasma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oncogenic KRAS is dependent upon an EFR3A-PI4KA signaling axis for potent tumorigenic activity

The HRAS, NRAS, and KRAS genes are collectively mutated in a fifth of all human cancers. These mutations render RAS GTP-bound and active, constitutively binding effector proteins to promote signaling conducive to tumorigenic growth. To further elucidate how RAS oncoproteins signal, we mined RAS interactomes for potential vulnerabilities. Here we identify EFR3A, an adapter protein for the phosphatidylinositol kinase PI4KA, to preferentially bind oncogenic KRAS. Disrupting EFR3A or PI4KA reduces phosphatidylinositol-4-phosphate, phosphatidylserine, and KRAS levels at the plasma membrane, as well as oncogenic signaling and tumorigenesis, phenotypes rescued by tethering PI4KA to the plasma membrane. Finally, we show that a selective PI4KA inhibitor augments the antineoplastic activity of the KRASG12C inhibitor sotorasib, suggesting a clinical path to exploit this pathway. In sum, we have discovered a distinct KRAS signaling axis with actionable therapeutic potential for the treatment of KRAS-mutant cancers.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Positive allosteric mechanisms of adenosine A receptor-mediated analgesia

The adenosine A1 receptor (A1R) is a promising therapeutic target for non-opioid analgesic agents to treat neuropathic pain1,2. However, development of analgesic orthosteric A1R agonists has failed because of a lack of sufficient on-target selectivity as well as off-tissue adverse effects3. Here we show that [2-amino-4-(3,5-bis(trifluoromethyl)phenyl)thiophen-3-yl)(4-chlorophenyl)methanone] (MIPS521), a positive allosteric modulator of the A1R, exhibits analgesic efficacy in rats in vivo through modulation of the increased levels of endogenous adenosine that occur in the spinal cord of rats with neuropathic pain. We also report the structure of the A1R co-bound to adenosine, MIPS521 and a Gi2 heterotrimer, revealing an extrahelical lipid–detergent-facing allosteric binding pocket that involves transmembrane helixes 1, 6 and 7. Molecular dynamics simulations and ligand kinetic binding experiments support a mechanism whereby MIPS521 stabilizes the adenosine–receptor–G protein complex. This study provides proof of concept for structure-based allosteric drug design of non-opioid analgesic agents that are specific to disease contexts.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

A barbed end interference mechanism reveals how capping protein promotes nucleation in branched actin networks

Heterodimeric capping protein (CP/CapZ) is an essential factor for the assembly of branched actin networks, which push against cellular membranes to drive a large variety of cellular processes. Aside from terminating filament growth, CP potentiates the nucleation of actin filaments by the Arp2/3 complex in branched actin networks through an unclear mechanism. Here, we combine structural biology with in vitro reconstitution to demonstrate that CP not only terminates filament elongation, but indirectly stimulates the activity of Arp2/3 activating nucleation promoting factors (NPFs) by preventing their association to filament barbed ends. Key to this function is one of CP’s C-terminal “tentacle” extensions, which sterically masks the main interaction site of the terminal actin protomer. Deletion of the β tentacle only modestly impairs capping. However, in the context of a growing branched actin network, its removal potently inhibits nucleation promoting factors by tethering them to capped filament ends. End tethering of NPFs prevents their loading with actin monomers required for activation of the Arp2/3 complex and thus strongly inhibits branched network assembly both in cells and reconstituted motility assays. Our results mechanistically explain how CP couples two opposed processes—capping and nucleation—in branched actin network assembly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased transient receptor potential canonical 3 activity is involved in the pathogenesis of detrusor overactivity by dynamic interaction with Na/Ca exchanger 1

Transient receptor potential canonical 3 (TRPC3) is a nonselective cation channel, and its dysfunction is the basis of many clinical diseases. However, little is known about its possible role in the bladder. The purpose of this study was to explore the function and mechanism of TRPC3 in partial bladder outlet obstruction (PBOO)-induced detrusor overactivity (DO). We studied 31 adult female rats with DO induced by PBOO (the DO group) and 40 sham-operated rats (the control group). Here we report that the expression of TRPC3 in the bladder of DO rats increased significantly. Furthermore, PYR10, which can selectively inhibit the TRPC3 channel, significantly reduced bladder excitability in DO and control rats, but the decrease of the bladder excitability of DO rats was more obvious. PYR10 significantly reduced the intracellular calcium concentration in smooth muscle cells (SMCs) in DO and control rats. Finally, Na+/Ca2+ exchanger 1 (NCX1) colocalizes with TRPC3 and affects its expression and function. Collectively, these results indicate that TRPC3 plays an important role in the pathogenesis of DO through a synergistic effect with NCX1. TRPC3 and NCX1 may be new therapeutic targets for DO.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Molecular structures of human ACAT2 disclose mechanism for selective inhibition

Structure of ACAT2-bound PPPA reveals a mechanism for selective inhibition. The entry site of the catalytic core is occupied by a cholesterol molecule. Mutations within cholesterol entry or allosteric sites abolish ACAT2 activity. Endoplasmic reticulum-localized acyl-CoA:cholesterol acyltransferases (ACAT), including ACAT1 and ACAT2, convert cholesterol to cholesteryl esters that become incorporated...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Synthetic Cell Structures Mimic Active Transport to Capture, Process, and Expel Material

Researchers at New York University and the University of Chicago have developed artificial, fully synthetic cell-like structures that autonomously ingest, process, and push out material, recreating an essential function of living cells. Tests showed that when deployed in mixtures of different particles, the cell mimics—which are generated using only minimal inorganic materials—can carry out tasks that cells might carry out by active transport, including capturing, concentrating, storing, and delivering microscopic cargo. The team suggests that the new technology represents a blueprint for creating cell mimics that could have potential applications ranging from drug delivery to environmental science.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

AI-fueled software reveals accurate protein structure prediction

"The dream of predicting a protein shape just from its gene sequence is now a reality," said Paul Adams, Associate Laboratory Director for Biosciences at Berkeley Lab. For Adams and other structural biologists who study proteins, predicting their shape offers a key to understanding their function and accelerating treatments for diseases like cancer and COVID-19.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

An active tethering mechanism controls the fate of vesicles

Vesicle tethers are thought to underpin the efficiency of intracellular fusion by bridging vesicles to their target membranes. However, the interplay between tethering and fusion has remained enigmatic. Here, through optogenetic control of either a natural tether—the exocyst complex—or an artificial tether, we report that tethering regulates the mode of fusion. We find that vesicles mainly undergo kiss-and-run instead of full fusion in the absence of functional exocyst. Full fusion is rescued by optogenetically restoring exocyst function, in a manner likely dependent on the stoichiometry of tether engagement with the plasma membrane. In contrast, a passive artificial tether produces mostly kissing events, suggesting that kiss-and-run is the default mode of vesicle fusion. Optogenetic control of tethering further shows that fusion mode has physiological relevance since only full fusion could trigger lamellipodial expansion. These findings demonstrate that active coupling between tethering and fusion is critical for robust membrane merger.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanical loading activates the YAP/TAZ pathway and chemokine expression in the MLO-Y4 osteocyte-like cell line

Osteocytes are mechanosensitive cells that control bone remodeling in response to mechanical loading. To date, specific signaling pathways modulated by mechanical loading in osteocytes are not well understood. Yes associated protein (YAP) and transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ), the main effectors of the Hippo pathway, are reported to play a role in mechanotransduction and during osteoblastogenesis. Here, we hypothesized that YAP/TAZ signaling mediates osteocyte mechanosensing to target genes of the bone remodeling process. We aimed to investigate the contribution of YAP/TAZ in modulating the gene expression in an osteocyte-like cell line MLO-Y4. We developed a 3D osteocyte compression culture model from an MLO-Y4 osteocyte cell line embedded in concentrated collagen hydrogel. 3D-mechanical loading led to the increased expression of mechanosensitive genes and a subset of chemokines, including M-csf, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10. The transcription regulators YAP and TAZ translocated to the nucleus and upregulated their target genes and proteins. RNAseq analysis revealed that YAP/TAZ knockdown mediated the regulation of several genes including osteocyte dendrite formation. Use of YAP/TAZ knockdown partially blunted the increase in M-csf and Cxcl3 levels in response to MLO-Y4 compression. These findings demonstrate that YAP/TAZ signaling is required for osteocyte-like cell mechano-transduction, regulates the gene expression profiles and controls chemokine expression.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Selective C labelling reveals the electronic structure of flavocoenzyme radicals

Flavocoenzymes are nearly ubiquitous cofactors that are involved in the catalysis and regulation of a wide range of biological processes including some light-induced ones, such as the photolyase-mediated DNA repair, magnetoreception of migratory birds, and the blue-light driven phototropism in plants. One of the factors that enable versatile flavin-coenzyme biochemistry and biophysics is the fine-tuning of the cofactor’s frontier orbital by interactions with the protein environment. Probing the singly-occupied molecular orbital (SOMO) of the intermediate radical state of flavins is therefore a prerequisite for a thorough understanding of the diverse functions of the flavoprotein family. This may be ultimately achieved by unravelling the hyperfine structure of a flavin by electron paramagnetic resonance. In this contribution we present a rigorous approach to obtaining a hyperfine map of the flavin’s chromophoric 7,8-dimethyl isoalloxazine unit at an as yet unprecedented level of resolution and accuracy. We combine powerful high-microwave-frequency/high-magnetic-field electron–nuclear double resonance (ENDOR) with 13C isotopologue editing as well as spectral simulations and density functional theory calculations to measure and analyse 13C hyperfine couplings of the flavin cofactor in DNA photolyase. Our data will provide the basis for electronic structure considerations for a number of flavin radical intermediates occurring in blue-light photoreceptor proteins.
CHEMISTRY
pnas.org

Structural changes in bacteriophage T7 upon receptor-induced genome ejection

Edited by Stephen C. Harrison, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, and approved June 29, 2021 (received for review February 3, 2021) Many tailed bacteriophages assemble ejection proteins and a portal–tail complex at a unique vertex of the capsid. The ejection proteins form a transenvelope channel extending the portal–tail channel for the delivery of genomic DNA in cell infection. Here, we report the structure of the mature bacteriophage T7, including the ejection proteins, as well as the structures of the full and empty T7 particles in complex with their cell receptor lipopolysaccharide. Our near–atomic-resolution reconstruction shows that the ejection proteins in the mature T7 assemble into a core, which comprises a fourfold gene product 16 (gp16) ring, an eightfold gp15 ring, and a putative eightfold gp14 ring. The gp15 and gp16 are mainly composed of helix bundles, and gp16 harbors a lytic transglycosylase domain for degrading the bacterial peptidoglycan layer. When interacting with the lipopolysaccharide, the T7 tail nozzle opens. Six copies of gp14 anchor to the tail nozzle, extending the nozzle across the lipopolysaccharide lipid bilayer. The structures of gp15 and gp16 in the mature T7 suggest that they should undergo remarkable conformational changes to form the transenvelope channel. Hydrophobic α-helices were observed in gp16 but not in gp15, suggesting that gp15 forms the channel in the hydrophilic periplasm and gp16 forms the channel in the cytoplasmic membrane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel cryo-EM structure of an ADP-bound GroEL–GroES complex

The GroEL–GroES chaperonin complex is a bacterial protein folding system, functioning in an ATP-dependent manner. Upon ATP binding and hydrolysis, it undergoes multiple stages linked to substrate protein binding, folding and release. Structural methods helped to reveal several conformational states and provide more information about the chaperonin functional cycle. Here, using cryo-EM we resolved two nucleotide-bound structures of the bullet-shaped GroEL–GroES1 complex at 3.4 Å resolution. The main difference between them is the relative orientation of their apical domains. Both structures contain nucleotides in cis and trans GroEL rings; in contrast to previously reported bullet-shaped complexes where nucleotides were only present in the cis ring. Our results suggest that the bound nucleotides correspond to ADP, and that such a state appears at low ATP:ADP ratios.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure-based classification predicts drug response in EGFR-mutant NSCLC

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations typically occur in exons 18–21 and are established driver mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)1,2,3. Targeted therapies are approved for patients with ‘classical’ mutations and a small number of other mutations4,5,6. However, effective therapies have not been identified for additional EGFR mutations. Furthermore, the frequency and effects of atypical EGFR mutations on drug sensitivity are unknown1,3,7,8,9,10. Here we characterize the mutational landscape in 16,715 patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC, and establish the structure–function relationship of EGFR mutations on drug sensitivity. We found that EGFR mutations can be separated into four distinct subgroups on the basis of sensitivity and structural changes that retrospectively predict patient outcomes following treatment with EGFR inhibitors better than traditional exon-based groups. Together, these data delineate a structure-based approach for defining functional groups of EGFR mutations that can effectively guide treatment and clinical trial choices for patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC and suggest that a structure–function-based approach may improve the prediction of drug sensitivity to targeted therapies in oncogenes with diverse mutations.
CANCER

