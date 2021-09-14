CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Releases Software Redesign for Kindle Readers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is releasing a software redesign that makes it easier to navigate on Kindle e-readers. Amazon has revealed a new software update for Kindle e-readers that includes a redesigned navigation bar at the bottom of the home screen. The two-tab bar can be interacted with directly to reach the home and library screens, and users also can access frequently used features directly from an arrow at the top of the screen.

