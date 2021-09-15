CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ERASE: a novel nucleic-acid based antiviral mechanism

By George Fu Gao ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3869-615X
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Nucleic acid-based antiviral systems, including CRISPR/Cas and RNA interference, play important roles in antiviral defense. In a paper recently published in Cell Research, Wu et al. revealed a novel nucleic acid-based antiviral mechanism against RNA viruses in mouse embryonic stem cells, which relies on the endogenous reverse transcriptase to produce viral complementary DNA and then RNase H1 to destroy the viral RNA.

