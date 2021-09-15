Dutch AI Semiconductor Startup Axelera AI Launches With $12 Million Seed Round

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stealth company incubated by blockchain unicorn Bitfury Group and global nanoelectronics R&D center imec. Eindhoven, Netherlands – September 15, 2021— AI semiconductor startup Axelera AI announced today that it has successfully closed a seed investment round of $12 million. The round was led by emerging technologies leader Bitfury and joined by global nanoelectronics R&D center imec and deep-tech venture capital funds Innovation Industries and imec.xpand. The funding will support the company’s development of an industry-defining product powering AI applications at the edge.

