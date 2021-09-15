AbCellera (ABCL) Announces Collaboration with Moderna (MRNA) to Discover Therapeutic Antibodies for mRNA Medicines
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) announced today that it entered into a multi-year, multi-target research collaboration and license agreement with Moderna to leverage AbCellera’s AI-powered technology to search and analyze natural immune responses to identify therapeutic antibodies against up to six targets selected by Moderna.www.streetinsider.com
