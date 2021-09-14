Apple’s New and Improved iPad mini Is Out Next Week

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleApple on Tuesday revealed details about its new iPad mini, which releases next week and now can be ordered starting at $499. The announcement was part of Apple's big event, where the company revealed the new and improved tablet. The new model has been completely redesigned, with a larger 8.3-inch liquid retina display and a thinner frame, but retains the same footprint as the previous model. And, naturally, it ships with iPad OS 15 installed.

