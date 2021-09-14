Apple’s New and Improved iPad mini Is Out Next Week
Apple on Tuesday revealed details about its new iPad mini, which releases next week and now can be ordered starting at $499. The announcement was part of Apple's big event, where the company revealed the new and improved tablet. The new model has been completely redesigned, with a larger 8.3-inch liquid retina display and a thinner frame, but retains the same footprint as the previous model. And, naturally, it ships with iPad OS 15 installed.www.lifewire.com
Comments / 0