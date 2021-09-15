omniQ (OMQS) Receives 10-Year Contract from La Sierra University for its AI Based Machine Vision and Software for Campus Parking Management, PERCS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RYAH Group (CSE: RYAH), a connected device and big data and technology company, recently released a report outlining cannabis treatment options to address symptoms and conditions associated with HIV and AIDS. The report is based on information compiled by the RYAH Data Ecosystem, which enabled patients to submit data outlining symptoms they addressed with the use of cannabis, in addition to detailing specific cannabis strains used to treat those conditions. A recent article reads, “The ground-breaking report is part of RYAH’s data-driven mission to provide innovative plant-based medical treatments that leverage the use of IoT (Internet of Things) dose-measuring devices and AI analytics applications. With a focus on collecting and building AI-powered data models, the company’s three-part ecosystem is designed to manage volumetrics and capture pertinent data in order to provide innovative treatments tailored to each patient. Each segment of RYAH’s Data Ecosystem builds upon the company’s goal to generate a flow of information that is critical to building AI-powered models that enhance treatment administration.”

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO