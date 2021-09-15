CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
omniQ (OMQS) Receives 10-Year Contract from La Sierra University for its AI Based Machine Vision and Software for Campus Parking Management, PERCS

omniQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) ("OMNIQ" or "the Company"), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT – based solutions, announced today it has received a 10-year contract from La Sierra University to deploy its PERCS™ (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) software for campus parking management. The contract includes an upgrade to OMNIQ's new eCite Pro LPR system, enabling license plate digital chalking for time-based parking enforcement.

bizjournals

Local tech firm ETHIX360 launches cloud-based policy management software

Local compliance solutions provider ETHIX360 rolled out its newest platform, PolicyTrac. ETHIX60, founded in 2017 by J Rollins and Bob Latchford, provides comprehensive solutions to employee ethics communication, case management, compliance training and policy management. Rollins said the company is looking to disrupt the industry with its new, cloud-based policy management platform.
Protect Pharmaceutical Corp (PRTT) Acquires INAI App Corp and its Human Scanner Software

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (OTC: PRTT) is pleased to announce it plans to acquire INAI App Corp, an Artificial Intelligence-focused company. In the light of this exciting news, we'd like to add that per the deal, Protect Pharmaceutical is also planning to acquire INAI's "Human Scanner Software." The software will be used as a security scanner in publicly attended venues such as airports, stadiums, hospitals, etc.
Muck Rack Adds Print Content to Their All-in-One Public Relations Management (PRM) Software

Muck Rack today announced the launch of their expanded database of print content, which enables PR teams to view, monitor, share and analyze earned media published in print. This latest addition to the leading Public Relations Management (PRM) software brings even more value to the thousands of organizations around the world that rely on Muck Rack's all-in-one solution as their system of record for managing media relationships and quantifying the impact of their earned media.
GSE Systems (GVP) Wins Contract for Combined Thermal System Monitoring Software and Data Validation and Reconciliation Solution

GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, has been awarded a contract from a large US nuclear 3-unit power plant operator to deliver a web-based Thermal System Monitoring (TSM) Program using GSE's proprietary technology and Data Validation and Reconciliation (DVR) modeling expertise.
Salesforce Integrates AI Into Its Marketing Cloud Software

Salesforces' new AI-powered integration is now available for use in the company's "Marketing Cloud" software. The additions announced today include Einstein Engagement Scoring in Salesforce CDP, Interaction Studio Templates, and Datorama Connectors. The move is set to make third-party data the trusted foundation of Salesforces' digital strategy - aimed to...
U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset Management System

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that a large U.S. pipeline operator (the "Client") has entered into a multi-year agreement with OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge") to integrate Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") software-as-a-service solution into its asset and integrity management practices for its pipeline operations.
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence Spearheading Innovation in the Region

WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence Spearheading Innovation in the Region. Mr. Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar and...
Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

The Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software Market report upholds the future market predictions related to Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors for Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software market, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market.
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology

Capgemini and McDonald's extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald's digital and restaurant technology. PARIS and CHICAGO, September 20, 2021 – Capgemini today announced that it has signed a multi-year extension to its IT...
AI based job software is making huge mistakes

Companies relying on AI software to choose their staff are losing good workers because it is not working. A report from Harvard Business School said that automated resume-scanning software is contributing to a "broken" hiring system. For those who came in late, such software is used by employers to filter...
RE2 receives $9.5M contract from U.S. Navy for underwater robotic arm system, its largest contract to date

The U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research has awarded RE2 Robotics a $9.5 million defense contract to enhance the development of RE2's Maritime Mine Neutralization System (M2NS), an autonomous underwater robotic arm and computer system capable of disabling mines or other improvised explosive devices found in deep seas or oceans.
InvestorNewsBreaks – RYAH Group Inc. (CSE: RYAH) Leveraging IoT Devices, AI Analytics to Provide Innovative Plant-Based Treatments

RYAH Group (CSE: RYAH), a connected device and big data and technology company, recently released a report outlining cannabis treatment options to address symptoms and conditions associated with HIV and AIDS. The report is based on information compiled by the RYAH Data Ecosystem, which enabled patients to submit data outlining symptoms they addressed with the use of cannabis, in addition to detailing specific cannabis strains used to treat those conditions. A recent article reads, "The ground-breaking report is part of RYAH's data-driven mission to provide innovative plant-based medical treatments that leverage the use of IoT (Internet of Things) dose-measuring devices and AI analytics applications. With a focus on collecting and building AI-powered data models, the company's three-part ecosystem is designed to manage volumetrics and capture pertinent data in order to provide innovative treatments tailored to each patient. Each segment of RYAH's Data Ecosystem builds upon the company's goal to generate a flow of information that is critical to building AI-powered models that enhance treatment administration."
Signature Resources Restarts Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project and Expands Regional Exploration Activities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has restarted diamond drilling as part of its 2021 fall drill campaign at its 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project ("Project") located in Northwestern Ontario (see Figure 1).
Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced...
C3.ai (AI) Missile Defense Agency Awards Contract to it for Modeling and Simulation

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded a Production Other Transaction (OT) Agreement to C3 AI (NYSE: AI) of Redwood City, California to aid in enterprise AI development initiatives across the agency. C3 AI was previously competitively selected for award of a Prototype OT to demonstrate the C3 AI Suite's ability to develop a Generative Modeling Application for hypersonic missile trajectories. The Production OT is a standalone follow-on to a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Prototype OT. It builds upon the success of previous prototype efforts centered on applying AI to digital engineering initiatives such as the design of experiments, scenario simulation, and generative modeling.
Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Questetra, Perceptive Software, Eccentex, Progress Software

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Workflow, Document-Oriented, Business-Oriented & Facing EAI], Applications [Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes), Big Companies, Group Enterprise & Other] & Key Players Such as Colosa, Kofax, Adeptia, Genpact, SAP SE, CSC, Perceptive Software, Eccentex, Progress Software, Integrify, Oracle, Appian Barium, Metasonic, Questetra, BP Logix, Lexmark International, Red Hat, Micropact, Cognizant Tech Solutions, NorthgateArinso, Pegasystems, Adaptive Planning, IBM, Knowesia, Capgemini, OpenText, BizFlow, Adobe Systems, Accenture & E-Builder etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Telecommunication Software Used for Fiber Management Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2021 - 2026)

The business intelligence report of Telecommunication Software Used for Fiber Management market enumerates all the significant factors like growth determinants, challenges, and opportunities that govern the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast timeline. According to the study, the Telecommunication Software Used for Fiber Management market size is slated...
Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
