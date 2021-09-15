omniQ (OMQS) Receives 10-Year Contract from La Sierra University for its AI Based Machine Vision and Software for Campus Parking Management, PERCS
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. omniQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT – based solutions, announced today it has received a 10-year contract from La Sierra University to deploy its PERCS™ (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) software for campus parking management. The contract includes an upgrade to OMNIQ’s new eCite Pro LPR system, enabling license plate digital chalking for time-based parking enforcement.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0