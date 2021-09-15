CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agents Rescue Helpless Toddlers Abandoned in the Rio Grande

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE PASS – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station rescued two children abandoned in the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass Tuesday. At approximately noon, Border Patrol Riverine agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station were performing boat operations when they noticed an unusual color on the riverbank. As agents investigated the item, they discovered two very small children abandoned at the waters edge. Agents quickly responded and safely retrieved both children.

