Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Announces Positive Top-line Phase 3 Results of AP-013 in Adult Patients Suffering from Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced top-line results from AP-013, a randomized, saline-controlled, double-blind Phase III clinical study evaluating the efficacy of an intra-articular (IA) injection of Ampion™ in adults with pain due to severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK). In the study, Ampion demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in pain and improvement in function at 12 weeks in severe OAK patients.

