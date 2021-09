Excuse us while we fill your screen with cuteness. Exciting news coming out of Walt Disney World Resort… BABY news that is! We’ve seen what seems like a baby overload coming out of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park recently, and we’re loving every second of it. Recently, Disney welcomed a Nile hippopotamus calf which they have named “Greta.” Disney Cast Members recently let their Gorilla troop reveal the name of a new baby gorilla at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Ada.” We’ve even seen the sweet addition of a baby boy Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal. And now, we’re especially excited to learn an adorable endangered species rhino calf has JUST been born at Walt Disney World.

