The Dallas Mavericks have just had a tough NBA season. Although they had a great regular season, winning 42 games in the process, they lost in the first round of the Playoffs again. In the meantime, they lost their head coach, as Rick Carlisle decided to leave the Mavs post after 13 years. Additionally, their second star, at least in theory, had a disappointing year again. Kristaps Porzingis, former Knicks forward, could not remain healthy and had a poor season. It was especially visible in the Playoffs, where Porzings averaged just 13.1 points per game in seven games.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO