The Lady Reds gave the Devils all they could handle in all three sets but couldn’t quite get over the hump falling in three tight sets, 24-26, 21-25, 25-27. Allie Ault led the way in defeat with 13 digs and six kills while Gracelyn Maupin stuffed the stat sheet with 14 assists, six digs, three kills and two aces. Gianna Schmidt aided the cause with 11 digs and three kills while Zara Harveth contributed six digs and two aces. Sidney Rowson added six digs and Quinn Boyle chipped in with four kills and three digs.

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO