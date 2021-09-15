CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Liberty Latin America's (LILAK) Cable & Wireless Panama Acquires America Movil Panama Operations

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK) today announced that its 49%-owned subsidiary Cable & Wireless Panamá S.A. ("Cable & Wireless Panamá" or "Más Móvil"), has agreed to acquire América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V.'s ("AMX") operations in Panama ("Claro Panamá"). The all-cash transaction values Claro Panamá at an enterprise value of $200 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. This equates to a mid-single digit acquisition multiple of Claro Panamá's fiscal year 2020 Adjusted OIBDA1, including projected annual run-rate synergies2.

