Appia Announces DTC Eligibility Approval of Shares Trading in the US

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(Frankfurt:HGT; WKN:A12A61 ISIN:CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance to extend the expiry date for 5,840,000 warrants that have an exercise price of $0.10 per share to September 16, 2024. These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,220,000 flow-through units and 5,840,000 non flow-through units at $0.05 per unit. Each flow-through unit had one half of a share purchase warrant attached and an original expiry date of September 16, 2020. These warrants totaling 2,110,000 received TSX acceptance on September 23, 2020 to have their expiry dates extended to September 16, 2023. These warrants also have an exercise price of $0.10 per share. Each non flow-through unit had one full share purchase warrant attached with an original expiry term of two years. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 16, 2019.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO