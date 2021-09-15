CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Appia Announces DTC Eligibility Approval of Shares Trading in the US

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") today announced that The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has completed the Eligibility review and has approved the Company's shares as being DTC full service eligible. This will facilitate investors in the United States in trading, settlement and clearance of Appia's shares on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol APAAF. Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes in US currency on www.otcmarkets.com.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF. SANTA DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GABY Inc....
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Share buy-back Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 46/2021 – 20 SEPTEMBER 2021. On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Restarts Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project and Expands Regional Exploration Activities

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has restarted diamond drilling as part of its 2021 fall drill campaign at its 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project ("Project") located in Northwestern Ontario (see Figure 1).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#Dtc#Uranium Market#Saskatchewan#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Cse#Api#Eligibility#Canadian
StreetInsider.com

Inventiva’s 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Daix (France), September 10, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company’s first-half financial results for 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 1-U True Leaf Brands Inc. For: Sep 20

FORM 1-U CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT REGULATION A. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) September 20, 2021. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization. (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 100 Kalamalka Lake Road, Unit 32, Vernon, British Columbia V1T 9G1.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 191,400,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the “Public Offering Price”). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Launches $450M Stock Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) (the "company") announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $450 million of common stock registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mary Agrotech Announces Trading on OTCQB

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (OTCQB: MRRYF) ("Mary Agrotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the OTCQB Venture Market has approved the quotation and trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol "MRRYF" effective on September 17, 2021. The company will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under ticker symbol "MARY".
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

HAWKEYE Receives Approval for Share Purchase Warrant Extension

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(Frankfurt:HGT; WKN:A12A61 ISIN:CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance to extend the expiry date for 5,840,000 warrants that have an exercise price of $0.10 per share to September 16, 2024. These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,220,000 flow-through units and 5,840,000 non flow-through units at $0.05 per unit. Each flow-through unit had one half of a share purchase warrant attached and an original expiry date of September 16, 2020. These warrants totaling 2,110,000 received TSX acceptance on September 23, 2020 to have their expiry dates extended to September 16, 2023. These warrants also have an exercise price of $0.10 per share. Each non flow-through unit had one full share purchase warrant attached with an original expiry term of two years. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 16, 2019.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Are Five9 Shares Trading Higher Today?

Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) investors reject Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) proposed $15 billion takeover bid, the Street reports. The shareholder advisory service will recommend that Five9 shareholders vote against the takeover at a special meeting on September 30, the report said, citing CNBC.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Appia Announces Commencement of Airborne Radiometric Surveys on Its Saskatchewan Uranium Properties

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE:A0I.F) (FSE:A0I.MU) (FSE:A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced the first of two scheduled radiometric (U-Th-K) surveys on its uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan where Appia is targeting at or near-surface, high grade uranium and its associated mineral system. The properties are near existing infrastructure in the prolific eastern Athabasca Basin area.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Coinbase Is Seeking Futures Trading Approval

The company plans to offer various crypto derivatives to investors. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has filed an application for futures trading, suggesting that it will offer cryptocurrency derivatives to investors. Coinbase Wants to Sell Crypto Futures. The exchange stated on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today that it has registered with the National Futures Association...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

tZERO Commences Trading of Exodus Shares

TZERO, a regulated ATS platform trading enabling the trading of digital securities, has commenced trading of Exodus Movement, Inc. Class A common stock. Earlier this year, Exodus issued securities under Reg A+, a securities exemption that allows the issuer to immediately trade shares on an exchange or ATS. Exodus closed its funding round in May raising $75 million in gross proceeds – the first company to hit the new funding cap of the securities exemption.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are NetEase Shares Trading Lower Today?

Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) scrapped some of its studios and projects started in early September amid China's video gaming sector regulatory crackdown, SCMP reports. NetEase pulled off multiple programmers, designers, and creative artists from their original jobs at its Shanghai and Hangzhou offices. China recently restricted the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Leap Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher On Monday?

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock increased over 30% premarket as the investors are responding positively ahead of the Company’s presentation of new data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish study. The Phase 2a trial is evaluating Leap’s anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01, in combination with BeiGene Ltd’s (NASDAQ: BGNE)...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy