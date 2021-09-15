Appia Announces DTC Eligibility Approval of Shares Trading in the US
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") today announced that The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has completed the Eligibility review and has approved the Company's shares as being DTC full service eligible. This will facilitate investors in the United States in trading, settlement and clearance of Appia's shares on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol APAAF. Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes in US currency on www.otcmarkets.com.www.streetinsider.com
