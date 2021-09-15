CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TP-Link’s Archer GX90 AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router is available now

By Wes Davis
PCWorld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTP-Link’s newest gaming router, the Wi-Fi 6 Archer GX90 (which we first wrote about as part of our CES coverage in January, 2020), has finally gone on sale at Amazon and other retailers for MSRP $249, undercutting a lot of its competition in the tri-band Wi-Fi 6 gaming router space by a fair amount—assuming it holds up well.

www.pcworld.com

