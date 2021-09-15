5G and IoT can reduce UK emissions by 78% by 2035 – report

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: A1 Austria takes Offensity across Europe; BT's fancy new digs in Brum; Nokia helps spread the digital gospel in Africa. UK altnet CityFibre has raised more funds for its ongoing challenge to BT on the fiber rollout front with the sale of a ï¿½825 million (US$1.14 billion) stake to Interogo Holdings, which bankrolls furniture retailer Ikea, and a ï¿½300 million ($415 million) extension to its existing bank loan agreements. As the Telegraph reports, CityFibre will use the war chest to finance its ambition to bring the full-fiber experience within reach of 8 million homes. CityFibre, the largest of the alternative networks in the UK, is currently owned by West Street Infrastructure Partners, a fund managed by Goldman Sachs, and Antin Infrastructure Partners, which each hold a 35% stake. (See CityFibre said to be closing in on new stakeholder deals, CityFibre to Raise ï¿½200M, Ramp Up FTTH Challenge to BT and Fiber push in UK might bode ill for BT.)

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO