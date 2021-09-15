CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

5G and IoT can reduce UK emissions by 78% by 2035 – report

By Pï¿½draig Belton
Light Reading
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdopting 5G and IoT can reduce UK carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, says a new report by London consultancy WPI Economics for Vodafone. Deploying the new digital technologies in the key areas of manufacturing, transport and agriculture alone would cut the UK's overall emissions by as much as 4% a year.

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobileworldlive.com

UK plots £4M 5G boost

The UK government opened a competition for projects enabling mobile operators to host 5G equipment on public buildings and roadside infrastructure, in an effort to accelerate rollout of the next-generation technology. Infrastructure including bus shelters and street lights are to be evaluated as part of the £4 million scheme. The...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

UK Government wants to use lamp posts and CCTV poles to boost 5G

The government hopes a £4 million competition will identify ways to make it easier and simpler for mobile operators to deploy 5G infrastructure on publicly owned assets such as lamp posts and buildings. Operators have frequently complained about a lack of access to tall buildings and street furniture but have...
CELL PHONES
Computer Weekly

National Broadband takes on UK fibre with 5G business broadband

Offering an alternative to the UK’s now robust fixed broadband industry is a tough nut to crack, with the fibre and cable firms now offering gigabit-capable broadband to more than 40% of UK homes, regulator Ofcom has said. However, mobile-based broadband solutions provider National Broadband is taking on that very...
TECHNOLOGY
futuretravelexperience.com

BA launches new sustainability programme to reduce emissions and waste

British Airways has launched a new sustainability programme, BA Better World, which will see the carrier explore the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). As part of the programme, the airline has announced a collaboration with BP, committing to source sustainable aviation fuel with respect to all its flights between London, Glasgow and Edinburgh during the UK’s COP26 climate change summit being held in Glasgow later this year. According to BA, the SAF sourced for the COP26 period provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot#5g#Un#Vodafone#Uk#Wpi Economics#Ai#The Gsm Association#Gsma#Ericsson#At T#Light Reading
telecoms.com

UK government looks to digitise 5G cell site acquisition

Mobile operators need access to street furniture to roll out 5G networks and the UK government is parting with a small amount of cash to make life easier for them. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on Thursday shared details of a £4 million project designed to increase usage of lamp posts, traffic signals, CCTV poles and the like for mobile equipment. It is inviting local and regional authorities to apply for a share of the funding to test the digitisation of certain elements of the site acquisition process.
TECHNOLOGY
lanereport.com

An emissions collaboration between UK CAER and LG&E/KU

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and KU, and the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER) have launched an innovative partnership to study the capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions at natural gas combined cycle power plants. LG&E and KU and CAER researchers endeavor to develop a flexible, net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

TUC: Jobs at risk if UK fails to hit carbon emissions target

Up to 660,000 jobs could be at risk if the UK fails to reach its net-zero target as quickly as other nations, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has warned. The government has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035. But the TUC fears many jobs could be moved...
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

EE launching enhanced 5G in the UK next month

EE has announced that it will be launching enhanced 5G in the UK from next month, this will offer improved 5G indoors and more. To do this EE will be rolling our a new 700 MHz 5G spectrum which it purchased in a recent Ofcom auction back in March. To...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
United Nations
mobileworldlive.com

Vodafone presses UK to incentivise 5G, IoT development

Vodafone UK urged the government to prioritise a speedy adoption of digital technology, with a specific focus on 5G and IoT to meet an ambitious target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In a report commissioned in association with consultancy WPI Economics, the operator stated digitalisation in...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Vodafone pushes for IoT and 5G inclusion in UK net zero plans

Vodafone is pushing for 5G, IoT and other technologies to play a critical role in the government’s net zero strategy, claiming digital innovations could significantly reduce emissions and create jobs in the UK’s manufacturing heartlands. The current national target is to reduce emissions by 78% by 2035 and achieve net...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

These are the fastest 5G networks in the UK right now

The rollout of 5G in the UK is boosting speeds and customer satisfaction as availability of next generation networks rises, according to new research from Ookla. Data accumulated from the firm’s Speedtest app had shown that median download speeds had remained stagnant in recent years. A modest increase from 21.44Mbps...
VIDEO GAMES
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Vodafone urges UK to bundle 5G and IoT targets and incentives into net zero strategy

Vodafone has urged the UK government to write targets and incentives for 5G and IoT adoption into its forthcoming net-zero strategy blueprints, due to be published later this year. The UK-headquartered operator said the UK government should create a regulatory and policy framework that “removes barriers to adoption and incentivises the uptake” of digital tech across the economy.
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK automotive fleet's carbon emissions down 11.8% year on year

Latest SMMT report reveals huge drop in new car emissions amid shift to electrification. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, showing that the UK automotive fleet has recorded its best-ever year for carbon emissions reduction. The figures show automotive brands are investing billions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electricvehiclesresearch.com

UK Calls for Zero Global Shipping Emissions by 2050

Marking the start of the greenest London International Shipping Week yet, the UK backs a world-leading absolute zero target for international shipping emissions by 2050, as announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps 13 September 2021. This target, which would need to be agreed through the International Maritime Organization, would be a significant increase of ambition for the sector, which is currently accountable for 3% of global emissions.
INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

UK on a roll with 5G in second quarter of 2021

The second quarter of 2021 has shown increasing numbers of UK communities gaining access to 5G networks and median download speeds on a “noticeable” upward trajectory as operators expand 5G deployments across the nation, according to the latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report. The mobile test firm said while the arrival...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Eurobites: CityFibre raises further ï¿½1.1B to take the fiber fight to BT

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: A1 Austria takes Offensity across Europe; BT's fancy new digs in Brum; Nokia helps spread the digital gospel in Africa. UK altnet CityFibre has raised more funds for its ongoing challenge to BT on the fiber rollout front with the sale of a ï¿½825 million (US$1.14 billion) stake to Interogo Holdings, which bankrolls furniture retailer Ikea, and a ï¿½300 million ($415 million) extension to its existing bank loan agreements. As the Telegraph reports, CityFibre will use the war chest to finance its ambition to bring the full-fiber experience within reach of 8 million homes. CityFibre, the largest of the alternative networks in the UK, is currently owned by West Street Infrastructure Partners, a fund managed by Goldman Sachs, and Antin Infrastructure Partners, which each hold a 35% stake. (See CityFibre said to be closing in on new stakeholder deals, CityFibre to Raise ï¿½200M, Ramp Up FTTH Challenge to BT and Fiber push in UK might bode ill for BT.)
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

AI can estimate corporate greenhouse gas emissions

In 2015, representatives from more than 196 countries met in Le Bourget, France to sign the Paris Agreement. The legally binding treaty limits global warming to a rise of well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels, preferably capping warming at 1.5 degrees. While the Paris Agreement doesn’t spell out how the undersigned are expected to achieve this goal, some countries have pledged to cut their net climate emissions to zero by 2050.
ECONOMY
Light Reading

FTTH covers just 22% of EU rural households ï¿½ report

The slow pace of fiber network deployments in rural regions of the world is a well recognized problem, and calls are frequently made for measures that would help drive rollout in less populated areas. The FTTH Council Europe has just published a new report that outlines for the first time...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Eurobites: TalkTalk turns to GPON/XGS-PON for new fiber network up north

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Citymesh and TowerEye combine on private networks; Glasgow's 5G is miles better than London's; Telxius deploys 400 GigE. UK broadband and pay-TV provider TalkTalk is to get a new GPON/XGS-PON FTTx network serving customers in northwest England courtesy of a collaboration between DZS, a Texas-based optical and packet-based mobile transport specialist, and Freedom Fibre, a fiber network provider based in Manchester, UK. Once completed, the the 18-month rollout will bring high-grade residential broadband services to more than 130,000 subscribers in the region.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Major economies pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30%

Eight countries plus the EU are supporters of the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative to reduce emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas by 30% by the end of this decade, said officials in Washington and Brussels over the weekend. More than one-third of greenhouse gas emissions by U.S. agriculture are methane.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy