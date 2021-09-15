CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Make the Most of an Internship

By Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
stanfordmag.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter your major, the “perfect internship” is a preprofessional white whale. Even unpaid internships can be obnoxiously selective. But chances are (about 75 percent) you’ll do at least one before launching your career. Maybe you’re even doing one now, sitting on your childhood mattress and asking the dog for his coffee order. (Or maybe that’s just me?)

stanfordmag.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Parents Call For Remote Learning Option For Mass. Students Not Yet Eligible To Be Vaccinated

BOSTON (CBS) – A group of parents from around Massachusetts is calling for remote learning options for some students. Parents of elementary and middle school students want remote learning to at least be an option for students who can’t get vaccinated yet, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. During a virtual press conference Monday hosted by Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance and Massachusetts Parents for Remote Learning Options, parents from across the state plan to call for the remote learning option for select groups of children. The parents want a remote learning option for students who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated, those with disabilities, those that are medically fragile or children who are at high risk for COVID-19. Organizers say some parents feel their concerns are being ignored by education officials. “Things have changed so much. Some parents, like myself, may have felt comfortable having kids in school prior to learning about the Delta variant,” Vatsady Sivongxay of Mass Education Justice Alliance said. “But so many parents have had anxiety and stress kind of going back to wondering if this is the best decision for their kids.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville State Posts Highest Enrollment in University History

JSU’s 2021 freshman class – the largest in the university’s history – posed for a class photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman Convocation on Aug. 19. Photo by Matt Reynolds courtesy of JSU.   September 17, 2021 Lee Evancho   JSU released a notice yesterday that, “The university has officially posted its highest enrollment numbers in […]
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Aguirre
wallawalla.edu

Summer internships

During the summer, Walla Walla University students are still working to further their experience and skills as they move toward the professional world. One of the ways that students do this is through internships. These internships offer students ways to connect with businesses and gain job experience. Forty-one WWU students are involved with unique projects around the U.S. this summer, bringing their skills and training into service.
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
agrinews-pubs.com

Internships offered for NCBA convention

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is offering college students a unique behind-the-scenes experience through its annual convention internship program. The 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, the largest annual meeting of the U.S. beef cattle industry, will take place Feb. 1-3 in Houston. Up to...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy