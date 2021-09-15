Construction Advisory - Main St. Sidewalk between Belknap and Academy

Please be advised that localized construction will commence on Main Street sidewalk between Belknap Street and Academy Lane on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 and will continue through the end of the month. Concord Academy has undertaken this project that entails removing the existing stone dust walk surface and installing new concrete sidewalks. Two-way vehicular traffic will be maintained, however, expect localized delays and no on-street parking near construction crews (signs will be posted). The sidewalk will be closed in this area and pedestrians will be redirected across Main Street to continue traveling down Main Street.