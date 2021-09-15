CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Construction Advisory - Main St. Sidewalk between Belknap and Academy

concordma.gov
 5 days ago

Please be advised that localized construction will commence on Main Street sidewalk between Belknap Street and Academy Lane on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 and will continue through the end of the month. Concord Academy has undertaken this project that entails removing the existing stone dust walk surface and installing new concrete sidewalks. Two-way vehicular traffic will be maintained, however, expect localized delays and no on-street parking near construction crews (signs will be posted). The sidewalk will be closed in this area and pedestrians will be redirected across Main Street to continue traveling down Main Street.

www.concordma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Construction on Simpson Ave. sidewalk to begin Monday, last about a month

Starting Monday, Depatco and the Town of Jackson will begin construction of a new sidewalk on the south side of Simpson Avenue from Cache to Willow streets. The project is expected to last about a month, according to a Town of Jackson press release. Construction crews will begin work at...
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: West Main Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Watertown’s West Main Street will be closed starting Friday. City crews will be working on the sewer in the 200 block between Cooper Street and the Main Avenue/Cooper Street intersection. Other crews will be working pouring curbs on the south side of the...
fox34.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction on Ave. D between 76th and 78th Streets

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As of this morning, Lone Star Dirt and Paving began construction on Avenue D between 76th and 78th Streets as part of the Unpaved Roadway Project. This project will restrict access to Avenue D from 76th to 78th Streets, and will close off 77th Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord Academy#Vehicular Traffic#Street Parking#Engineering
wlen.com

City of Morenci Under Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Fix

Morenci, MI – The City of Morenci has started the process of filling up the water mains and bringing the system back on following a complete shutdown for repairs this morning. Residents may experience discolored water and air in water lines. City crews will be doing hydrant flushing to help...
MORENCI, MI
cityofsignalhill.org

Construction Notice: Cherry Avenue from 28th St. to Spring St.

Please be aware of construction work on Cherry Avenue from 28th Street to Spring Street. There will be delays from lane closures and other impacts to traffic. Active construction will be mostly between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., please consider an alternate route during this time. For...
SIGNAL HILL, CA
newsdakota.com

Road Construction Continues on Main Street in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Beginning Monday September 13, 2021, the eastbound parking lane between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue will be closed for construction operations. The roadway will remain open to thru traffic. Parking will be allowed on the north side of Main Street. A portion of the sidewalk...
VALLEY CITY, ND
hillsdalecollegian.com

Construction continues on Hayden Park sidewalk

The school is in the process of constructing a sidewalk that will run from Hillsdale Street to Hayden Park. With foot traffic at Hayden Park increasing by 10 to 15% each year, college administrators said they saw a need to protect the park’s visitors by providing them with a safe place to walk, according to Chief Administrative Officer Richard Péwé.
HILLSDALE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nwmissourinews.com

South Main Improvement Project receives funding to start construction

After being in limbo for almost a decade, the South Main Corridor Improvement Project finally received the necessary funding at the Sept. 7 Maryville City Council meeting. The Federal Highway Administration will take on most of the upfront cost at $10.4 million through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant. The city of Maryville will be supplementing the remaining $2.1 million cost. The total cost of the project is just over $12.6 million.
MARYVILLE, MO
Democrat-Leader

Sidewalk construction project underway on S. Church Street

The second of two major projects by the City of Fayette is now underway. A new sidewalk is under construction from downtown heading south along Church Street to where C&R Market and Dollar …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
WRGB

Broken water main repaired in Troy, boil water advisory in effect

TROY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: In a tweet from the City of Troy, they say that the break has been repaired. There is however, a boil water advisory for mostly residents of South Troy. This, according to the city, is for residents and businesses that lost water pressure. This was...
96.7 The River

Killian Boulevard in St. Cloud to Close for Construction

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is starting a road construction project in east St. Cloud Wednesday that will close the street for the rest of September. Crews will close Killian Boulevard/Minnesota Boulevard from University Drive Southeast to 9th Avenue Southeast. Crews will be completing utility construction and...
cityofsanrafael.org

September 13 to 14 – 340 3rd St Construction

On Monday, September 13 from 4 – 7 am, Ghilotti Construction Company (GCC), will be excavating existing driveway to Whole Foods along Third St and will be installing new sidewalk frames/conforms. On Tuesday, September 14 from 6:30 – 7 am, GCC will be pouring concrete for sidewalks. During construction, sidewalks...
WOOD

Proposed path would connect Belknap to downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new way to get downtown is in the works. The first phases of a plan to connect the Belknap neighborhood to the Grand River were approved Wednesday. It’s a big project that hopes to bring more people downtown. Currently, there is a disconnect between...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
paininthepass.info

Roadwork On Main St. In Hesperia Thursday Night

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Expect delays Thursday night on the Main Street bridge over Interstate 15. Intermittent lane closures will occur on the Main Street Bridge Deck above I-15 freeway Thursday night September 9, 2021, between 10pm and midnight. Roadwork may start early. On and off ramps to I-15 maybe closed at times during the closure time. Due to repainting traffic lanes and arrows on Main St.
HESPERIA, CA
scvnews.com

Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021. The closures involve lanes on I-5 between one mile south of Vista del Lago Road and the Los Angeles-Kern County line,...
14news.com

Part of Main St. in Greenville to close Tues.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Greenville Tuesday. Main Street between Hopkinsville Street and East Main Cross will be closed from 2 p.m. to midnight. Detour signs will be posted on Court and Cherry streets. If you drive a large commercial vehicle, you are asked...
CBS Denver

Firefighters Put Out Grass Fire South Of Rocky Flats

(CBS4) – A grass fire started in northern Jefferson County near Highway 93 late Sunday afternoon and was put out after burning approximately 2 acres. It was near Leyden, which is south of Rocky Flats. (credit: CBS) A CDOT camera showed flames right next to the road cars were traveling down. Soon afterwards fire trucks showed up. No one was hurt battling the fire, and no structures were damaged.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy