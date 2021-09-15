CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Report: Prison staffers in ‘mass exodus’

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nebraska prison guard falls asleep only to wake up and find inmates holding his keys. That stunning scenario part of the latest look inside what is described as the state's still overcrowded and understaffed prisons that finds workers now fearing for their safety. That's the long and short of...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Report: Nebraska prison workforce crisis 'alarmingly worse'

Nebraska’s prisons face a persistent staffing crisis that has created dangerous conditions, including maximum-security units that are going unstaffed for hours at a time and one incident where an employee fell asleep on the job and woke up to inmates holding his keys, according to a new watchdog report.The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System warned in its annual report that the long-standing prison workforce shortage has become a "mass exodus" as burned-out employees leave their jobs. The independent watchdog agency was created six years ago and reports problems in the prison system to the Legislature “With great...
POLITICS
Columbus Telegram

New report documents increasingly dire staffing crisis in Nebraska prisons

Maximum-security units unattended for hours at a time. Staff suffering “emotional breakdowns,” working around the clock or back-to-back 16-hour days for weeks on end. A staff member falling asleep on the job and waking up to inmates holding his keys. A report released Tuesday by the Office of the Inspector...
NEBRASKA STATE
nbcboston.com

Former Top Dem in Mass. House Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison

A federal judge sentenced former Massachusetts state Rep. David Nangle to 15 months in prison on Wednesday after the Lowell Democrat pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegally using campaign funds. He used the money to fund a lifestyle that included golf club memberships and casino trips to Connecticut and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thepostathens.com

Mass disturbance reported at Southeast Ohio Regional Jail

A mass disturbance involving inmates at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail was reported Thursday evening in a news release by the City of Nelsonville. According to the release, the city’s public safety forces were working to “quell a mass inmate disturbance.”. “The disturbance is contained to the facility and is...
NELSONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guard#Lincoln
americanmilitarynews.com

Ohio ISIS sympathizer sentenced to 20 years in prison for mass shooting plot

A Northwest Ohio resident who admitted plotting a mass shooting at a Toledo-area synagogue to show his allegiance to ISIS was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison. Damon M. Joseph, aka Abdullah Ali Yusuf, 23, of Holland, Ohio, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2018, moments after he grabbed a duffel bag that contained two semi-automatic rifles from an undercover FBI agent’s car. The weapons had been disabled by FBI agents. He pleaded guilty in May to charges of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization and attempting to commit a hate crime.
OHIO STATE
Daily Beast

All Hell Breaks Loose in Israel’s Prisons After Mass Jailbreak

JERUSALEM—Israel’s prisons are confronting a rebellion as inmates associated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad rioted and set fire to cells following the spectacular escape, on Monday, of six fellow prisoners held in one of Israel’s most secured jails. A dozen cells in two penitentiaries were set on fire, and prisoners...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Haven Register

CT prison system lacking reports, overtime oversight, audit finds

A recent audit of the Department of Correction showed officials have routinely and repeatedly failed to submit required reports; improperly documented overtime; and have improperly overseen union leave — in one case allowing one worker to take more than a year’s worth of paid leave over a two-year period. Auditors...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Voice of America

Tigray Forces Deny Reports of Mass Killings in Amhara

Rebel forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region denied reports Wednesday that they had killed dozens of civilians over a two-day period in the Amhara area. The Reuters news agency reported Wednesday that regional authorities said 120 civilians were killed between September 1 and 2. Local officials told Reuters that they had...
MILITARY
Athens Messenger

"Mass disturbance" at SEORJ on Thursday, no injuries reported at jail

A “mass disturbance” at The Southeast Ohio Regional Jail ended after law enforcement used flash-bang grenades and tear gas Thursday afternoon. No injuries among inmates or law enforcement were reported. Around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 27 male prisoners in the C and E blocks of the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail...
NELSONVILLE, OH
kttn.com

Report: Missouri receives failing grade for handling of COVID-19 in prisons

(Missouri News Service) – One out of every three people incarcerated in the United States has contracted COVID-19, and a new report shows how state prison systems – including in Missouri – have failed to properly handle the public-health crisis. The Prison Policy Initiative report evaluates how corrections departments have...
MISSOURI STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
houstonherald.com

Jailer recounts incident involving inmate

Tuesday morning’s session of the bench trial for former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and his former jail administrator, Jennifer Tomaszewski, centered on the testimony of former jailer Lucas Cooperman who recounted an incident in which he and Tomaszewski restrained an inmate they believed to be dangerous. The case is...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KXL

10 Year Prison Sentence For Million Dollar Drug Dealer

SEATTLE (AP) – A Lynnwood man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found to possess millions of dollars worth of fentanyl, heroin and firearms. Jose Casablanca was arrested in July 2020 after an investigation found he had enough fentanyl to make over a million pills, according to court documents.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy