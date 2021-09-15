CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zype snaps up TV and mobile app publisher MAZ Systems

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, today announced it has acquired MAZ Systems, a leading OTT app publishing platform for connected TV and mobile devices. With MAZ, Zype adds no-code OTT TV and mobile app automation to help enterprise video publishers create streaming experiences for the billions of people who watch streaming video every day. The combination of the companies brings Zype to more than 80 employees on four continents. The company now supports over 900 video apps and playout channels available to over 2 billion people worldwide.

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Roku Streaming Stick 4K adds Dolby Vision, better connectivity

At the tail end of 2021, Roku has a new Roku Streaming Stick 4K made for the masses to access smart streaming content on their big-screen TV. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will appear in stores and online alongside the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, a device which is very similar to the 4K, but adds the Roku Voice Remote Pro … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Pokemon TCG Announces New Mobile and Desktop App

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will finally launch its own mobile app, which will include the ability to play against opponents online. The Pokemon Company just announced Pokemon Trading Card Game Live, an upcoming mobile app that will allow players to enjoy the Pokemon Trading Card Game in an updated digital format. This will be a free-to-play app that will allow players to build decks and battle online in multiple formats, including Ranked play and Casual play. Players can add cards to their collection by redeeming codes found in physical Pokemon card booster packs. Digital booster packs can also be unlocked by earning XP, completing quests, and through other means. You can watch a video showcasing some of the new app's features below:
VIDEO GAMES
Light Reading

Eurobites: TalkTalk turns to GPON/XGS-PON for new fiber network up north

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Citymesh and TowerEye combine on private networks; Glasgow's 5G is miles better than London's; Telxius deploys 400 GigE. UK broadband and pay-TV provider TalkTalk is to get a new GPON/XGS-PON FTTx network serving customers in northwest England courtesy of a collaboration between DZS, a Texas-based optical and packet-based mobile transport specialist, and Freedom Fibre, a fiber network provider based in Manchester, UK. Once completed, the the 18-month rollout will bring high-grade residential broadband services to more than 130,000 subscribers in the region.
WORLD
TechRadar

Fraudulent mobile apps growing in numbers

Fraudulent mobile apps, whose only purpose is to steal valuable personal and payment information from unsuspecting victims, are seeing a significant rise in numbers, experts have warned. A new report from payment fraud protection specialists Outseer claims that out of all fraudulent attacks that happened in Q2 2021 (of which...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Android Tv#Tv Apps#Samsung Tv#Maz Systems#Api#Ott#Ios#Amazon Fire Tv#Vizio#Lg#Xbox#Cdn#Playout#Crm#Cms
tvtechnology.com

Screenweave To Introduce Cloud-Based Publishing Solution For OTT, Mobile At NAB Show

MINNEAPOLIS—Screenweave LLC, a Tightrope Media Systems company, will make the world debut of its self-named Screenweave content publishing platform, a cloud-based SaaS solution for managing, presenting and delivering video to consumers over the top and on mobile apps, at the 2021 NAB Show. “For over two decades, Tightrope Media Systems...
CELL PHONES
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Antares Auto-Key Mobile App

Nothing can kill a good melody like being out of tune. Experienced songwriters and performers know this, and that’s why Antares, a Santa Cruz-based company, created their popular Auto-Tune software. For over 20 years now, studio engineers and producers have relied on this technology to do pitch correction in-studio and...
CELL PHONES
AFTVnews

Alexa app can now auto-upload mobile photos for use in Fire TV & Echo Show screensavers

Amazon has added the option to automatically upload photos from your phone in the Alexa app. Enabling the option will save your photos on Amazon Photos, where Prime members get unlimited storage and non-Prime members get 5GB of storage. The reason for doing so is so that your photos can be displayed in the screensavers of Alexa devices, like Fire TVs and Echo Shows. A “Daily Memories” option can be enabled to automatically display a new curated set of your photos every day. To enable the option, open the Alexa app on your phone and go to More > Settings > Photos. To enable Daily Memories through the Alexa app, go to Devices > Echo & Alexa > select your Fire TV or Echo > Screensaver.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Instagram
Light Reading

Matrixx CTO: How modern charging, billing unlocks new mobile services

Marc Price, CTO of Matrixx Software, joins the podcast to explain how operators can rethink traditional mobile pricing models for 5G services. Price recently spoke at Light Reading's BIG 5G Event to discuss new monetization opportunities and the benefits of an open cloud-native network core for 5G. Price explains how...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

eschbach Launches Shiftconnector Go Mobile Rounds App for the Connected Plant Worker

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, today announces the launch of the Shiftconnector®Go Mobile Rounds application which seamlessly connects field workers with board operators via the Shiftconnector platform for routine actions and compliance management. The application is available for iOS, Android, and Windows, allowing workers to report activities directly from their mobile devices to a central location no matter where in the plant they are located.
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile try to fuel 5G by fostering startups

The major US wireless carriers aren't content with waiting to see what innovative 5G applications sprout from their networks; they're getting some dirt under their own fingernails and doing some of the gardening themselves. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have each set up labs and incubators to help established companies and...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Comcast nearing launch of 'XClass'-branded TVs ï¿½ report

Comcast appears to be nearing the introduction of a pair of smart TVs manufactured by China's Hisense that are outfitted with a version of the cable operator's X1 software platform, according to details uncovered by Protocol. Those connected TVs, which will carry the "XClass" brand, will be powered by software...
BUSINESS
southfloridareporter.com

Mobile App Development Process Steps: From Idea To Success

The popularity of the mobile app industry is growing yearly, as more and more companies and services go online and develop their own applications. In 2023, mobile apps are projected to generate more than $935 billion in revenue via paid downloads and in-app advertising. Thus, if you still don’t have any applications available for Android or iOS devices, it’s time to create one. Follow the steps of the mobile app development process mentioned in this guide to launch an application that will stand out among your competitors!
CELL PHONES
helpnetsecurity.com

Mobile app creation: Why data privacy and compliance should be at the forefront

In today’s mobile app landscape, providing customers with the most tailored and personal experience possible is essential to edging out competitors. But creating such a custom-made experience requires collecting personal data – and when considering the criticism massive tech companies are garnering for their misuse of sensitive information – mobile app developers must prioritize data privacy and compliance.
CELL PHONES
apppicker.com

The Factors to Consider When Choosing a Mobile Game App

Mobile games have exploded in popularity in recent times, with almost half a million gaming apps on the Google Play Store and close to a million on the App Store in 2021. This means that there are games for every type of player. But what factors should you take into account when deciding which one to play?
FIFA
Zacks.com

3 Software Stocks to Snap Up in a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Computer Software industry is benefiting from the pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation drive across the globe. Software is ubiquitous and has become the focal point of technological innovation. Apart from running devices and applications, its usage has extended to managing infrastructure. The industry is gaining primarily from the ongoing cloud transition. The role of software is evolving. Further, with the continuation of remote work set up as well as mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model, demand for voice and video communication software as well as productivity software is expected to jump exponentially. These trends bode well for industry participants like Microsoft (
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Party Speaker Systems

The JBL PartyBox 710 and 110 party speakers are an upcoming series of products for avid entertainers that will enable them to enjoy premium audio at any get-together no matter the location. The speakers are constructed with wheels and handles to allow for maximum mobility, while the PartyBox 710 offers 800W of power and the PartyBox 110 will provide access to 160W. Each of the units offer access to light show functionality and are capable of providing an immersive user experience no matter the scenario.
ELECTRONICS
Rental

American Rental Association Launches RentalHQ Mobile App

The new RentalHQ mobile app makes finding local rental equipment and rental partners fast and easy for construction contractors and professionals. The popular online rental store locator, RentalHQ.com, is now available as a mobile app — putting a comprehensive rental store locator at your fingertips for on-the-go rental equipment needs.
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Security workshop: threat modeling for mobile apps

IPhone apps are getting more and more into the crosshairs of attackers. Accordingly, the topic of security should not be missing in app development: A two-day online workshop by Mac & i introduces iOS developers to threat modeling and uses practical and concrete case studies to show which attack vectors hackers choose – and how they can be prevented leaves.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Benefits of Implementing a School Management Software And Mobile App

Online school management software has helped millions of students by facilitating study resources and academic help since the coronavirus pandemic began. It helped schools to function efficiently and smoothly despite not being able to step out of the house. School management software is designed to be used by people of all ages despite their background in technology. It has undoubtedly improved the teacher-student dynamic and made it easier for students to grasp new topics. The school saves even more money on storing data, paper, hardware, and infrastructure since everything is now manageable online.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy