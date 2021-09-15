Chef's Kitchen: Homemade Curry Laksa Ramen by Hawkers

Ingredients • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly cut or pounded • 6 ounces cream cheese, softened • 1/4 cup mayonnaise • 1/2 cup crispy bacon crumbled (about 8 slices) • 1/2 cup green onions chopped • 1 1/2 cups Colby Jack cheese, shredded Directions Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Step 2 Mix together cream cheese, mayo, bacon crumbles, green onion, and half of the cheddar cheese together in a medium-sized bowl. Step 3 In a baking dish, evenly place the chicken breast and spread the cheese mixture over the chicken. Sprinkle the rest of the cheddar cheese on top. Step 4 Bake for 30-40 minutes or until the chicken has an internal reading of 165 degrees F. Step 5 Top with a bacon and green onion garnish and serve!
