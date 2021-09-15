Chef's Kitchen: Homemade Curry Laksa Ramen by Hawkers

Cooking is a family thing for Vito Spinelli. “Growing up in an Italian/Colombian family, eating is what we did and still do best,” he shares, laughing. Family meals are the memories that stand out most. Spinelli’s family would start the prep for their big meals one day prior and then spend the following day cooking and eating. “Cooking is kind of like an Olympic sport in our house,” he says with a smile.

