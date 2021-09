Fidelity Institutional announced it is enhancing its cybersecurity tools for advisors. Fidelity Institutional is partnering with Armorblox, a software-as-a-service company, to provide more protection for email for advisors and their clients, Fidelity said. Compromises to email accounts were the top cybercrime reported to the FBI in terms of financial loss, at about $2.1 billion last year. The partnership with Armorblox is designed to address the growing concern about data theft across the financial industry, Fidelity said.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO