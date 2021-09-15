Eurobites: Telecom Italia bangs open RAN gong
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Google's Grace Hopper cable lands in Cornwall; Gï¿½ANT network trials 800G with Infinera; EU promises chip sovereignty. Telecom Italia (TIM) is looking to establish its open RAN credentials with two new launches on its mobile network. In the city of Matera, the technology was activated in partnership with Mavenir, MTI, Dell, Intel and VMware, allowing, says TIM, the separation of the hardware and software components of the RAN with a view to diversifying the operator's supplier base. In Turin, meanwhile, TIM has established an open RAN 5G standalone connection at its Innovation Lab, using the 3.7GHz frequencies on TIM's 5G network.www.lightreading.com
Comments / 0