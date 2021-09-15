CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Lawyer Runs Into SLAYER's TOM ARAYA While Dressed In MICHAEL MYERS Costume (Photos)

Cover picture for the articleA Galveston, Texas-based lawyer who decided to go for a walk on a beach while dressed as the classic "Halloween" character Michael Myers bumped into SLAYER frontman Tom Araya. According to ABC13, Galveston police said officers received a call on Monday (September 13) of a masked man with a knife with blood on it. When police arrived at the scene, they detained Mark A. Metzger III and learned the knife and blood were fake. Police said Metzger was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

