CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

OREGON’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 4.9% IN AUGUST AS OREGON ADDS 7,900 JOBS

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% in August from 5.2% in July. This was the first time Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped below 5% since March 2020, when the rate was 3.6%. Oregon’s unemployment rate was below 5% in only two other periods since 1976 when comparable records began: during 14 consecutive months in the mid-1990s when the rate dropped to as low as 4.5%; and during the 51 consecutive months during 2016 through March 2020 when the rate dropped to a record low of 3.3% in late 2019.

mybasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Down to 6.4 Percent in August

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for August 2021. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 6.4 percent in August. July’s rate was revised down one-tenth to 6.5 percent. The U.S. rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point from July’s level to 5.2 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percentage points below its August 2020 level and the national rate was down 3.2 points over the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces Virginia’s Unemployment Rate Drops for 15 Straight Months, to 4.0 Percent in August

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.0 percent in August, 3.0 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. The labor force increased by 5,550 to 4,247,321, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,678 to 168,515. The number of employed residents rose by 13,228 to 4,078,806. In August 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 2.2 percent. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.2 percent. “Virginia’s economic recovery continues to outpace the nation,” said Governor Northam. “Our unemployment rate remains well below the national average and has fallen consistently every month for the past fifteen months. More people are working and businesses are continuing to flock to our Commonwealth—even with the ongoing threat of COVID-19. I’m proud of our roaring economic growth, and I look forward to seeing these trends continue.” “This month’s declining unemployment rate is made possible through the hard work and determination of Virginia’s workers and employers, who are the true champions of economic recovery in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “While we have more work to do, we can all be proud of how far we’ve come.” “The overall trend in the unemployment rate we see is very encouraging, as the number of jobs being added to payrolls across Virginia continues to increase,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The trends are clear—businesses are hiring and folks are getting back to work.” In August, private sector employment increased by 1,500 jobs to 3,208,700, and employment in the public sector gained 9,000 jobs to 704,500. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 10,500 jobs in August. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 37,100 jobs or 12 percent. The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 20,600 jobs or 2.7 percent. Trade and transportation experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 16,600 jobs or 2.6 percent. For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that worsening COVID infections may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. Jobless claims, which generally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Unemployment Rate Drops for 16th Straight Month to 3.5%

Governor Brian Kemp applauded Georgia’s unemployment rate dropping for the sixteenth straight month to 3.5% for August 2021, down from 3.7% in July. “Georgians are getting back to work and our economy continues to beat expectations,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “The Peach State now has fewer people unemployed than we did before the pandemic. This milestone is a testament to the resiliency of Georgia’s job creators and our efforts to protect both lives and livelihoods over the last eighteen months. Since May, the state has seen a gain of over 71,000 jobs, and we’ve replaced eighty-three percent of the jobs lost during the first months of the pandemic last year.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Covid#Economic Data#Ces#Unemployment Oregon Gov
TownLift

Utah’s unemployment rate stays at 2.6%

PARK CITY, Utah — The Department of Workforce Services released its economic report for August, showing a relatively similar picture compared to recent months. The state unemployment rate stayed at 2.6%, unchanged from July. The state’s rate is half of the national rate. The unemployment rate for the entire country is currently 5.2%. “Utah’s recent […]
UTAH STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama’s unemployment rate drops to 3.1 percent

Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate is 3.1 percent, down from July’s rate of 3.2 percent, and well below August 2020’s rate of 7.1 percent. August’s rate represents 69,005 unemployed persons, compared to 71,678 in July and 156,709 in August 2020. This is an over-the-year drop of 87,704.
ALABAMA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Unemployment Rate Improves to 7.5 Percent in August 2021 - Employers Added 104,300 Nonfarm Payroll Jobs

The employment data for the month of August 2021 is taken from the survey week including Aug. 12th. Data for the month of September is scheduled for release on Oct. 22, 2021. September 17, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – California’s unemployment rate decreased to 7.5 percent1 in August as the state’s employers gained 104,300 non-farm payroll jobs2, according to data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys. The state unemployment rate has now dropped 8.5 percent from its pandemic peak of 16 percent in April 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Unemployment Rate Lowest Since Onset Of The Pandemic, Data Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to jobs and unemployment data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland gained 11,900 jobs in August and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.9%. The Maryland Department of Labor said it’s the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2021. The department said the state has gained a total of 65,900 jobs in 2021. The sector that has had the most growth is the Professional and Services Sector, with 3,600 new jobs. Both the Financial Activities and Information sectors decreased by 400 and 100 jobs, respectively.  
MARYLAND STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada adds 11,900 jobs in August

Nevada added back 11,900 jobs in August as the state continued to recover from the economic damage of the pandemic. Dave Schmidt, chief economist for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said the leisure and hospitality industry added the most jobs — 3,900 since July. He said the number of construction jobs also increased, by 3,000, over the month.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy