Watchung Booksellers Hosts Storytime in the Green with Laura Sassi

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Watchung Booksellers welcomes author Laura Sassi to our Storytime in the Green children’s book series on Friday, September 17 at 4:00 p.m. Sassi will read from her new book, “Little Ewe: The Story of One Lost Sheep.” Told in whimsical rhyme, this humorous counting book for young children is an endearing tale of a distracted sheep and her persistent shepherd, inspired by the Biblical parable of the lost sheep.