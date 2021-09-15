Upstate ‘family compound’ comes with a converted barn, writer’s cottage, and salt water pool for $2.75M

Fourteen acres is certainly a lot of land, but this “family compound” in Stuyvesant, New York makes very good use of it. To start, the 138-year-old barn (which was originally home to the horses that pulled blocks of ice cut from a winter-frozen Hudson River) has been restored and converted into a soaring home, complete with 25-foot beamed ceilings. Also on the property are a 2,500-square-foot studio, a walled garden with a greenhouse and dining area, a 72-foot salt water pool, and a writer’s cottage, all set against a Catskills backdrop. It’s on the market for $2,750,000.