NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, feeling isolated, or socially disconnected from others, is common. It is also a risk for suicide. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Middlesex Health encourages you to take this opportunity to learn suicide warning sides and to reach out to your friends and loved ones, encouraging them to get help when needed. Also, if you’ve been directly impacted by suicide, know that there is help available for you too.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO