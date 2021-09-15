Drivers of Change: Retail focus
Following a turbulent 18 months for car retailers, our judges are excited to see your Drivers of Change ideas. The past 18 months have been turbulent for the retail side of the motor industry. Arguably, though, there has never been a better time to be involved, and the Drivers of Change competition – run by Autocar in association with executive search specialists Ennis & Co – is your chance to get your great retail idea in front of some of the biggest names in the industry. Here’s what our sponsors have to say about their current views of the industry, and what Drivers of Change means to them.www.autocar.co.uk
