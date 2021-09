One of the most exciting parts of the summer came a couple of months ago in July, when the frontman for Recycled Percussion, Justin Spencer, announced that he was hiding $10,000 somewhere in New Hampshire and would be creating a treasure hunt for us to find it. Within a week's time, it was found, but not without controversy -- shortly after the treasure hunt ended, Justin announced that the original $10K had been taken and he had to replace it before he revealed the endpoint for the treasure hunt.

