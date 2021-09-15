CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Quigley Eye Specialists delivers gifts for nurses and first responders

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Quigley Eye Specialists delivered 80 baskets of dry eye supplies and self-care products to Southwest Florida monoclonal antibody clinics over the Labor Day weekend to help nurses and first responders who are experiencing dry eye because of extensive time spent in front of computer screens. “While I was at one...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Courier-Express

Local eye surgeon gifts gift of clearer vision to veterans each year

DuBOIS — Each year around Veterans Day, one or more U.S. heroes is given the precious gift of clearer vision, thanks to eye surgeon Dr. Parag Parekh of Clearview Eye Consultants in DuBois. Parekh, who teams up with Nittany Eye Associates of State College for this free LASIK procedure for...
DUBOIS, PA
claytodayonline.com

Optometrist/Low Vision Specialist, Sayoc joins Clay Eye

CLAY TODAY – Jericho Sayoc, O.D. has recently joined Clay Eye Physicians & Surgeons as an associate of their clinical staff. Dr. Sayoc earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a doctorate degree in optometry from Midwestern Arizona College of Optometry. He completed his Optometry Residency at the VA Hospital in Jacksonville with an emphasis on Primary Care and Ocular Disease with additional training on low vision and specialty contact lens fitting.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Irritation#Charity#Quigley Eye Specialists#Systane
WTOV 9

Hoops for the Heart honoring first responders

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A local organization is hosting a community event to honor first responders at Shadow Lake RV Park and Campground on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. "We thought what better time to honor our first responders than 9/11,” co-organizer Casey Lohrey said. Lohrey and Nikki Lude came...
MONROE COUNTY, OH
Florida Weekly

Hahn Loeser & Parks offices pledge $20,000 to food bank

Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida will receive $20,000 from Hahn Loeser & Parks for 2021-2022. Each of the firm’s Florida offices (Fort Myers and Naples) has pledged $5,000 in 2021 and 2022 to the food bank. “In the spirit of our 100 Acts of Kindness initiative during the...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Charities
newbernnow.com

Rotary Club Delivers Cookies to First Responders for 9/11 Recognition

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club organized their annual Cookie Blitz to recognize First Responders in our community as part of the 20th Anniversary of the tragic events on 9/ll/2001 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At their regular weekly meeting at Baker’s Kitchen on...
NEW BERN, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Children’s Hospital Leaders Say Hospital Will Not Turn Kids Away Or Ration Care Amid Increase In Patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though UPMC Children’s Hospital is setting records for the sheer volume of kids arriving at its doors, hospital leaders want to share a message with parents. It all started with drama over the dashboard. Someone screen-captured the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, showing zero pediatric ICU beds were available in Allegheny County. The dashboard showed 10 percent availability on Friday, but UPMC Children’s Hospital Director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dr. Raymond Pitetti says this. “To us at Children’s Hospital, it really doesn’t matter what the dashboard says. We will always find an ICU bed,” the doctor said. Pitetti said...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And ‘Vaccination Is The Answer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a clear picture of the strained hospital capacity in the state. Doctors say COVID-19 patients continue to congest the overall system. M Health Fairview Friday reports of the 140 patients currently admitted with COVID, 110 are not vaccinated. That’s nearly 80%. Dr. Andrew Olson, director of hospital medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said we’re in a challenging place. He says hospital and ICU capacity across the state are stressed because of COVID, delayed healthcare, and staffing challenges. “There is enough COVID in the ICUs right now it makes it challenging for a patient with simple...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Butterfly release benefit planned to fight ovarian cancer

Hannah Caver, for the Tribune BIRMINGHAM —The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s (NLOCF) Inaugural Together in Teal Butterfly Release will take place at Vulcan Park on Sunday, September 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to honor the women whose lives have been impacted by ovarian cancer Just like the flutter of a butterfly’s wings, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
news8000.com

Mayo Clinic shares information on new COVID-19 variant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- As the COVID-19 Delta Variant continues to surge, the World Health Organization is monitoring a new variant called MU. Mayo Health Doctors tell News 8 that it’s not the dominant strand in the U.S. or anywhere else. MU was first detected in January 2021 in Colombia.
LA CROSSE, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clarion News

Recovering addicts thank their first responders

CLARION - The Clarion, Indiana, Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Sept. 3 honored first responders at a ceremony in the Veterans Park in Clarion. Some of the people who literally owe their lives to first responders spoke at the event. "We want to recognize the work first responders do," said...
CLARION, PA
cbslocal.com

AHN Unveils New, $313 Million, 160-Bed Hospital In Wexford

WEXFORD (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network cut the ribbon on a new hospital on Friday, which came at a cost of $313 million. AHN calls it the largest new facility investment in its history. It just opened four smaller hospitals around the region, but this one located along Rt. 19...
WEXFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy