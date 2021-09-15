CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Midwest Food Bank Florida beats quarterly nutrition goal

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

During September — Hunter Action Month — Midwest Food Bank of Florida has surpassed its 30% goal on nutrition distribution focus. In the second quarter of this year, 43% of the food Midwest Food Bank Florida rescued and donated consisted of fresh dairy, meat, seafood and fruit/ vegetable items, surpassing its 30% nutrition mission. The food is rescued and distributed to more than 172 nonprofit partner agencies, such as churches, schools, shelters, veteran supports and soup kitchens.

